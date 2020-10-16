FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Truist Bank Branch Property From Seritage Transaction for $2.2 Million

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Truist Bank property for $2.2 million from the Seritage transaction announced in October 2019 and expanded in August 2020. The property (corporate lease) is located in Virginia and is situated within a highly trafficked and populated corridor. The property has a remaining term of approximately nine years. The transaction was priced at a cap rate in range with previous FCPT transactions.

Inclusive of today’s acquisition, FCPT has acquired a total of 20 properties for $61 million from Seritage.