 

5 01 Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $80.0 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.10.2020, 22:15  |  46   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 5:01 Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ:FVAM) announced today that it closed its initial public offering of 8,000,000 shares of Class A common stock at $10.00 per share, resulting in gross proceeds of $80.0 million.

The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

The Company’s shares of Class A common stock began trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “FVAM” on October 14, 2020.

BofA Securities acted as sole book-running manager for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,200,000 shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

A registration statement relating to this offering was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on October 13, 2020. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering and any potential business combination. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s registration statement for the Company’s offering filed with the SEC and the preliminary prospectus included therein. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law. 

CONTACT: Contact
5:01 Acquisition Corp.
Jason Ruth, Chief Business Officer
501AcquisitionCorp@5AMVentures.com
415-993-8570

5:01 Acquisition Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Valneva’s Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate Awarded EMA Prime Designation
Auxly Announces No Material Change
Nevada Copper Announces Appointment of Mike Ciricillo as Chief Executive Officer and Board Changes
Scatec Solar acquires SN Power, building a global leader in renewable energy
Orchard Therapeutics Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Libmeldy for the Treatment of Early-Onset ...
“Dean of the Industry”: Ohio-Based Wholesale Distribution Icon and Former Lorillard Board Member Kit Dietz Appointed to ...
Aequus Extends Commercial Agreement for Specialty Product Tacrolimus IR in Canada
September 2020 Quarterly Report Webinar/Conference Call
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Hamster Challenge Study Data for its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...