BCB Bancorp, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend of $0.14 Per Share

“We believe providing a consistent quarterly cash dividend provides value to our shareholders, especially during these uncertain times,” said Thomas Coughlin, President and Chief Executive Officer. At the stock price of $8.08 per share at the close of the market on October 13, 2020, the current dividend equates to a yield of 6.93% on an annualized basis.

BAYONNE, N.J., Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCB Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”), Bayonne, NJ (NASDAQ: BCBP), the holding company for BCB Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share. The dividend will be payable November 20, 2020, to common shareholders of record on November 6, 2020.

About BCB Bancorp, Inc.

Established in 2000 and headquartered in Bayonne, N.J., BCB Community Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCBP). The Bank has 31 branch offices in Bayonne, Carteret, Colonia, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lodi, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Newark, Parsippany, Plainsboro, River Edge, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey, and three branches in Hicksville and Staten Island, New York. The Bank provides businesses and individuals a wide range of loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. For more information, please go to www.bcb.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release, like many written and oral communications presented by BCB Bancorp, Inc., and our authorized officers, may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are including this statement for purposes of said safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of the Company, are generally identified by use of words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “strive,” “try,” or future or conditional verbs such as “could,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions. Our ability to predict results or the actual effects of our plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.