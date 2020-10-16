 

CoreCivic Announces 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

16.10.2020, 22:15  |  48   |   |   

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE: CXW) (the Company) announced today that it will release its 2020 third quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

A live broadcast of CoreCivic's conference call will begin at 10:00 a.m. central time (11:00 a.m. eastern time) on Thursday, November 5, 2020, and will be accessible through the Company's website at www.corecivic.com under the “Events & Presentations” section of the "Investors" page. The live broadcast can also be accessed by dialing 800-367-2403 in the U.S. and Canada, including the confirmation passcode 9125625. An online replay of the call will be archived on our website promptly following the conference call. In addition, there will be a telephonic replay available beginning at 1:00 p.m. central time (2:00 p.m. eastern time) on November 5, 2020, through 1:00 p.m. central time (2:00 p.m. eastern time) on November 13, 2020. To access the telephonic replay, dial 888-203-1112 in the U.S. and Canada. International callers may dial +1 719-457-0820 and enter passcode 8097453.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic is a diversified, government-solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through high-quality corrections and detention management, innovative and cost-saving government real estate solutions, and a growing network of residential and non-residential alternatives to incarceration that are helping to address America’s recidivism crisis. We are a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the nation’s largest owner of partnership correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities. The company has been a flexible and dependable partner for government for more than 35 years. Our employees are driven by a deep sense of service, high standards of professionalism and a responsibility to help government better the public good. Learn more at http://www.corecivic.com/.

Contact:    Investors: Cameron Hopewell - Managing Director, Investor Relations - (615) 263-3024
     Media: Steve Owen – Vice President, Communications - (615) 263-3107 



