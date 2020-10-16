CoreCivic Announces 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE: CXW) (the Company) announced today that it will release its 2020 third quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.



A live broadcast of CoreCivic's conference call will begin at 10:00 a.m. central time (11:00 a.m. eastern time) on Thursday, November 5, 2020, and will be accessible through the Company's website at www.corecivic.com under the “Events & Presentations” section of the "Investors" page. The live broadcast can also be accessed by dialing 800-367-2403 in the U.S. and Canada, including the confirmation passcode 9125625. An online replay of the call will be archived on our website promptly following the conference call. In addition, there will be a telephonic replay available beginning at 1:00 p.m. central time (2:00 p.m. eastern time) on November 5, 2020, through 1:00 p.m. central time (2:00 p.m. eastern time) on November 13, 2020. To access the telephonic replay, dial 888-203-1112 in the U.S. and Canada. International callers may dial +1 719-457-0820 and enter passcode 8097453.