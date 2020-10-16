Permianville Royalty Trust Announces Monthly Operational Update

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE: PVL, the “Trust”) today announced the net profits interest calculation for October 2020. The net profits interest calculation represents reported oil production for the month of July 2020 and reported natural gas production during June 2020. The calculation includes accrued costs incurred in August 2020.

This month, there was a continued rebound in the reported oil volumes, which partly reflects a return of previously deferred sales and shut-in production by some of the operators of the oil and gas properties underlying the Trust (the “Underlying Properties”). Excluding prior net profits interest shortfalls, income from the distributable net profits interest this month would have been approximately $0.1 million, or $0.0042 per unit. As a result of the cumulative outstanding net profits shortfall of approximately $2.4 million, however, no distribution will be paid to the Trust’s unitholders of record on October 30, 2020 in November 2020. Distributions to the Trust will resume once the cumulative net profits shortfall, which now totals approximately $2.2 million, is eliminated.