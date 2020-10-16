Putnam Announces Distribution Rates for Open End Funds

10/16/20

10/20/20

Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class C Shares (PDVCX)

$0.0150 per share investment income 10/16/20 10/20/20

Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class M Shares (PDVMX)

$0.0180 per share investment income 10/16/20 10/20/20

Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class R Shares (PDVRX)

$0.0180 per share investment income 10/16/20 10/20/20

Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class Y Shares (PDVYX)

$0.0200 per share investment income 10/16/20 10/20/20

Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class R6 Shares (PDVGX)

$0.0210 per share investment income 10/16/20 10/20/20

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class B Shares (PACBX)

$0.0080 per share investment income 10/16/20 10/20/20

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class C Shares (PACCX)

$0.0070 per share investment income 10/16/20 10/20/20

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class R Shares (PACRX)

$0.0120 per share investment income 10/16/20 10/20/20

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class Y Shares (PACYX)

$0.0160 per share investment income 10/16/20 10/20/20

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class R5 Shares (PACDX)

$0.0160 per share investment income 10/16/20 10/20/20

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class R6 Shares (PCCEX)

$0.0170 per share investment income 10/16/20 10/20/20

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class P Shares (a)

$0.0170 per share investment income 10/16/20 10/20/20

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class B Shares (PTRBX)

$0.0240 per share investment income 10/16/20 10/20/20

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class C Shares (PTRGX)

$0.0190 per share investment income 10/16/20 10/20/20

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class R Shares (PTRKX)

$0.0230 per share investment income 10/16/20 10/20/20

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class Y Shares (PYTRX)

$0.0270 per share investment income 10/16/20 10/20/20

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class R6 Shares (PTREX)

$0.0270 per share investment income 10/16/20 10/20/20

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class P Shares (a)

$0.0270 per share investment income 10/16/20 10/20/20

Putnam Mortgage Opportunities Fund - Class C Shares (PMOZX)

$0.0200 per share investment income 10/16/20 10/20/20

Putnam Mortgage Opportunities Fund - Class Y Shares (PMOYX)

$0.0270 per share investment income 10/16/20 10/20/20

Putnam Mortgage Opportunities Fund - Class R6 Shares (PMOLX)

$0.0270 per share investment income 10/16/20 10/20/20

Putnam Mortgage Opportunities Fund - Class I Shares (PMOTX)

$0.0270 per share investment income 10/16/20 10/20/20

Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class B Shares (PGSBX)

$0.0340 per share investment income 10/16/20 10/20/20

Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class C Shares (PGVCX)

$0.0340 per share investment income 10/16/20 10/20/20

Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class R Shares (PGVRX)

$0.0390 per share investment income 10/16/20 10/20/20

Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class Y Shares (PUSYX)

$0.0430 per share investment income 10/16/20 10/20/20

Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class R6 Shares (POLYX)

$0.0450 per share investment income 10/16/20 10/20/20

Ticker symbol pending

19(a) Notices

Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund

$0.025 per share of Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund’s dividend represents a return of capital. This is only an estimate for the current fund fiscal year based on information we have at this time. In January 2021, we will provide final information about all 2020 distributions for your tax filing.

If a fund’s dividend included an estimated distribution such as a return of capital or capital gain: For the purposes of this disclosure, a fund’s dividend sources are determined in accordance with accounting principles, which may vary from federal tax treatment. The sources of dividends are estimated at the time of declaration. Actual results may vary. Any non-taxable return of capital cannot be determined until after the end of the fund’s fiscal year. In January 2021, you will receive information as to the federal tax status of this and other distributions from the fund in the preceding calendar year.

