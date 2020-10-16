 

Freddie Mac Completes First Single-Family Credit Risk Transfer Offering Indexed to SOFR

STACR REMIC 2020-DNA5 Distributes Risk Through $1.086 Billion Issuance

McLEAN, Va., Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) announced today that it has priced its $1.086 billion STACR REMIC 2020-DNA5 offering, its first Single-Family credit risk transfer (CRT) offering tied to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR).

“As a member of the Alternative Reference Rates Committee (ARRC) Freddie Mac has been a leader in the shift from LIBOR to SOFR,” said Freddie Mac’s Mike Reynolds, Vice President, Single-Family CRT. “SOFR has multiple benefits to our CRT investors and Freddie Mac. The transaction volumes underlying SOFR are increasing across different fixed income products, and now CRT is in that category.”

STACR REMIC 2020-DNA5 is structured to use 30-day average SOFR published daily by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York as the reference rate, with a determination date of two business days prior to the beginning of the accrual period for the STACR notes.

It is Freddie Mac’s intention to transition this transaction, as well as future CRT transactions, to an International Organization of Securities Commissions compliant one-month term SOFR, if the appropriate regulatory authority approves such a rate. Once term SOFR is ready and administratively feasible, Freddie Mac expects to cease new issuance using a compound average of SOFR and to solely use term SOFR. However, at this point there is no estimate when or if such a rate will be endorsed by the ARRC and approved for use.

STACR REMIC 2020-DNA5
STACR REMIC 2020-DNA5 is Freddie Mac’s fifth securities transaction of the year covering single-family loans with low loan-to-value (LTV) ratios between 61% and 80%. The loans were securitized between April 1, 2020 and May 15, 2020 and originated on or after January 1, 2015.

Pricing for STACR REMIC 2020-DNA5:

  • M-1 class: 30-day Average SOFR plus a spread of 130 basis points.
  • M-2 class: 30-day Average SOFR plus a spread of 280 basis points.
  • B-1 class: 30-day Average SOFR plus a spread of 480 basis points.
  • B-2 class: 30-day Average SOFR plus a spread of 1,150 basis points.

Freddie Mac holds in its entirety the senior loss risk A-H bond and the first loss B-3H bond in the capital structure. Freddie Mac also retains a portion of the risk in the class M-1, M-2, B-1, and B-2 tranches. BofA Securities and Nomura are co-lead managers and joint bookrunners.

