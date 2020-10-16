 

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. Prices Offering of Preferred Stock

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE: OPP) today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 2,200,000 shares of 4.375% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (the “Preferred Stock”) at a public offering price of $25 per share, which will result in net proceeds to the Fund of approximately $52.8 million after payment of underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Fund. In addition, the Fund has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 330,000 shares of Preferred Stock to cover overallotments, if any.

The Fund has applied to list the Preferred Stock on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the ticker symbol “OPPPRA.” If the application is approved, trading on the NYSE in the Preferred Stock is expected to begin within 30 days following the issuance date of the Preferred Stock. The Fund plans to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Preferred Stock to repay borrowings under the Fund’s credit facility and for general working capital purposes.

The offering is expected to close on October 23, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

UBS Securities LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

Investors should consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, and expenses carefully before investing. The preliminary prospectus supplement (and the final prospectus supplement, when available) and accompanying prospectus contains this and other information about the Fund and should be read carefully before investing. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and final prospectus supplement (when complete) and accompanying prospectus may be obtained for no charge by calling UBS Securities LLC toll-free at 1-888-827-7275. Copies of these documents, when finalized, and other documents the Fund has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) may also be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or on the Fund’s website at www.rivernorth.com.

The information in this preliminary prospectus supplement is not complete and may be changed. A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus are not an offer to sell these securities and are not soliciting offers to buy these securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted.

13.10.20
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. Launches Preferred Stock Offering
05.10.20
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. Announces Final Results of Rights Offering
05.10.20
RiverNorth Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions
02.10.20
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. Announces Preliminary Results of Rights Offering