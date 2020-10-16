 

DGAP-DD Porsche Automobil Holding SE english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.10.2020, 23:44  |  38   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.10.2020 / 23:42
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Wolfgang
Last name(s): Porsche

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Porsche Automobil Holding SE

b) LEI
52990053Z17ZYM1KFV27 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000PAH0038

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
47.50 EUR 199975.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
47.50 EUR 199975.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-10-15; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Stuttgart
MIC: XSTU


16.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Porsche Automobil Holding SE
Porscheplatz 1
70435 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.porsche-se.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63225  16.10.2020 

Porsche Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: HelloFresh SE erwartet für Q3 2020 einen Umsatz und ein bereinigtes EBITDA ('AEBITDA') deutlich ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ad pepper media International N.V. mit Umsatz- und Profitabilitätssprung im dritten Quartal; ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MeVis Medical Solutions AG: Vorläufiges Ergebnis liegt über der Prognose und den Erwartungen
EQS-Adhoc: Conzzeta: Expected acceleration in Q3
DGAP-News: publity AG: weitere Zeichnung von Teilschuldverschreibungen der PREOS Real Estate AG-Wandelanleihe ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MeVis Medical Solutions AG: Preliminary result exceeds forecast and expectations
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Korbel Main - Explorationsupdate - IP-Geophysik bestätigt Goldziel ...
DGAP-News: PSI übernimmt den Schweizer Netzplanungssoftware-Spezialisten NEPLAN AG
DGAP-Adhoc: Catinum AG beabsichtigt Übernahme der Fox Automotive Switzerland AG
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - TRADING UPDATE FOR THE ...
EQS-News: NeuroRx und Relief veröffentlichen Topline-Wirksamkeitsdaten von Patienten, die im ...
LOTTO24 AG: 62-jähriger Baden-Württemberger holt sich den Hauptgewinn bei der neuen Soziallotterie freiheit+
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Fortschritte bei neuartigen Superkondensator-Materialien
Oppo: The Ultimate Global Design Award is here: OPPO is looking for its next Design Master
DGAP-Adhoc: Daimler AG: Vorläufige Ergebnisse für das dritte Quartal 2020 über den Markterwartungen und ...
EarthRenew Inc: Produktionsaufnahme im Frühjahr 2021 - Diese Aktie starte voll durch!
niiio finance group AG: niiio finance group startet Deutschlands ersten Online-Shop mit Cloud-Software für das ...
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wolfgang Grenke äußert sich zum Franchisesystem der GRENKE AG
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Mitteilung über den Stabilisierungszeitraum (mid-stabilisation)
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.10.20
DGAP-DD: Porsche Automobil Holding SE deutsch
28.09.20
UBS belässt PORSCHE SE auf 'Buy'
25.09.20
VW/Porsche-Prozess: Kläger scheitern mit Beschwerde in Karlsruhe
21.09.20
3D-Druck vor neuem Boom: Was Börsenneuling Desktop Metal zu sagen hat
20.09.20
Weitere Investoren fordern mit Diesel-Klagen Millionen von Daimler

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.10.20
66.216
Porsche - jetzt kaufen bei 608 €
19.12.19
2
Taycan : Porsche greift Tesla an: Elon Musk spottet - Autopapst Dudenhöffer: Entscheidungskampf um T