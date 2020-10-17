 

DGAP-Adhoc Epigenomics AG: U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services publish negative proposed NCD for Epi proColon

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
17.10.2020, 00:03  |  35   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Epigenomics AG: U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services publish negative proposed NCD for Epi proColon

17-Oct-2020 / 00:03 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services publish negative proposed NCD for Epi proColon

Berlin, October 16, 2020- Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: ECX, OTCQX: EPGNY; the "Company") announces that the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) have issued a negative reimbursement proposal in connection with the National Coverage Determination (NCD) of Epi proColon, Epigenomics' blood test for colorectal cancer screening.

The proposed NCD is preliminary. According to the statutes, a 30-day public comment period will now begin, which will be used to further convince CMS of the benefits of Epi proColon in the fight against colorectal cancer. The public response during the initial public comment period at the beginning of the NCD was overwhelmingly positive. Following the comment period, CMS will publish their final decision within 60 days. If the final decision is also negative, the Company will take the opportunity to appeal the decision.

Contact:
Company
Epigenomics AG, Geneststrasse 5, 10829 Berlin
Tel +49 (0) 30 24345 0, Fax +49 (0) 30 24345 555, e-mail: contact@epigenomics.com

Investor Relations
IR.on AG, Frederic Hilke, Tel +49 221 9140 970, e-mail: ir@epigenomics.com


Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Epigenomics AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Epigenomics AG to be materially different from any expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Epigenomics AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

17-Oct-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Epigenomics AG
Geneststraße 5
10829 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 24345-0
Fax: +49 30 24345-555
E-mail: ir@epigenomics.com
Internet: www.epigenomics.com
ISIN: DE000A11QW50
WKN: A11QW5
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1141448

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1141448  17-Oct-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1141448&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetEpigenomics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: HelloFresh SE erwartet für Q3 2020 einen Umsatz und ein bereinigtes EBITDA ('AEBITDA') deutlich ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ad pepper media International N.V. mit Umsatz- und Profitabilitätssprung im dritten Quartal; ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MeVis Medical Solutions AG: Vorläufiges Ergebnis liegt über der Prognose und den Erwartungen
EQS-Adhoc: Conzzeta: Expected acceleration in Q3
DGAP-News: publity AG: weitere Zeichnung von Teilschuldverschreibungen der PREOS Real Estate AG-Wandelanleihe ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MeVis Medical Solutions AG: Preliminary result exceeds forecast and expectations
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Korbel Main - Explorationsupdate - IP-Geophysik bestätigt Goldziel ...
DGAP-News: PSI übernimmt den Schweizer Netzplanungssoftware-Spezialisten NEPLAN AG
DGAP-Adhoc: Catinum AG beabsichtigt Übernahme der Fox Automotive Switzerland AG
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - TRADING UPDATE FOR THE ...
EQS-News: NeuroRx und Relief veröffentlichen Topline-Wirksamkeitsdaten von Patienten, die im ...
LOTTO24 AG: 62-jähriger Baden-Württemberger holt sich den Hauptgewinn bei der neuen Soziallotterie freiheit+
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Fortschritte bei neuartigen Superkondensator-Materialien
Oppo: The Ultimate Global Design Award is here: OPPO is looking for its next Design Master
DGAP-Adhoc: Daimler AG: Vorläufige Ergebnisse für das dritte Quartal 2020 über den Markterwartungen und ...
EarthRenew Inc: Produktionsaufnahme im Frühjahr 2021 - Diese Aktie starte voll durch!
niiio finance group AG: niiio finance group startet Deutschlands ersten Online-Shop mit Cloud-Software für das ...
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wolfgang Grenke äußert sich zum Franchisesystem der GRENKE AG
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Mitteilung über den Stabilisierungszeitraum (mid-stabilisation)
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
00:03 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services veröffentlichen negativen NCD-Erstattungsvorschlag für Epi proColon (deutsch)
00:03 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services veröffentlichen negativen NCD-Erstattungsvorschlag für Epi proColon

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
00:06 Uhr
47.861
EPIGENOMICS N Helden