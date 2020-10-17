DGAP-Adhoc Epigenomics AG: U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services publish negative proposed NCD for Epi proColon
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services publish negative proposed NCD for Epi proColon
The proposed NCD is preliminary. According to the statutes, a 30-day public comment period will now begin, which will be used to further convince CMS of the benefits of Epi proColon in the fight against colorectal cancer. The public response during the initial public comment period at the beginning of the NCD was overwhelmingly positive. Following the comment period, CMS will publish their final decision within 60 days. If the final decision is also negative, the Company will take the opportunity to appeal the decision.
Contact:
Company
Epigenomics AG, Geneststrasse 5, 10829 Berlin
Tel +49 (0) 30 24345 0, Fax +49 (0) 30 24345 555, e-mail: contact@epigenomics.com
Investor Relations
IR.on AG, Frederic Hilke, Tel +49 221 9140 970, e-mail: ir@epigenomics.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Epigenomics AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Epigenomics AG to be materially different from any expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Epigenomics AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
17-Oct-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Epigenomics AG
|Geneststraße 5
|10829 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 24345-0
|Fax:
|+49 30 24345-555
|E-mail:
|ir@epigenomics.com
|Internet:
|www.epigenomics.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A11QW50
|WKN:
|A11QW5
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1141448
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1141448 17-Oct-2020 CET/CEST
0 Kommentare