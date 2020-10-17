Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has restored power to essentially all customers who can receive service that were impacted by the Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) event that started Wednesday evening (Oct. 14). PG&E called the PSPS event due to a high-wind event combined with low humidity and severely dry vegetation, which together created high risk of catastrophic wildfires.

The PSPS affected about 41,000 customers in targeted portions of 24 counties: Alameda, Butte, Contra Costa, Humboldt, Lake, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Plumas, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama, Trinity, Yolo and Yuba.

Specifically, impacted customers were located in the following targeted areas, all of which were covered by National Weather Service Red Flag Warnings that indicate critical fire weather conditions.

The Northern Sierra Nevada foothills;

The mid and higher elevations in the Sierra generally north of Yosemite;

The North Bay mountains near Mt. St. Helena;

Small pockets in the East Bay near Mt. Diablo;

A pocket of the Oakland Hills east of Piedmont (generally between Highway 24 and Upper San Leandro Reservoir);

The elevated terrain east of Milpitas around the Calaveras Reservoir; and

Portions of the Santa Cruz and Big Sur mountains.

Weather “All Clear,” Inspection and Restoration Process

In some locations, the severe weather subsided enough during the day yesterday (Oct. 15) for PG&E’s Meteorology team to issue some “weather all clears,” meaning that electric crews could begin patrols of power lines as the first step toward restoration. Power lines must be visually inspected to ensure that no wind-driven damage or hazards such as tree limbs, debris or other material were blown into the lines. Once inspected, the lines can be energized, restoring service to customers. Yesterday, PG&E restored about 10,000 customers who had been de-energized for this event.

This morning (Oct. 16), PG&E was able to issue the “weather all clear” for all remaining areas of the PSPS footprint. More than 1,200 PG&E employees have been working on the ground or in 47 helicopters inspecting about 3,200 miles of lines for damage or hazards.

The majority of the remaining 31,000 customers affected by this PSPS event were restored by early Friday evening.

Wind Speeds Recorded; Damage and Hazards Identified

Wind gusts of more than 50 miles per hour (MPH) were recorded in multiple high fire danger areas including Napa, San Mateo, and Yolo counties. Peak wind gusts exceeded this with Contra Costa County at 61 MPH, Butte County at 64 MPH, and Sonoma County at 73 MPH.