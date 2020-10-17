 

PG&E PSPS Update Essentially All Customers Who Can Receive Electric Service Are Now Restored

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.10.2020, 04:37  |  48   |   |   

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has restored power to essentially all customers who can receive service that were impacted by the Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) event that started Wednesday evening (Oct. 14). PG&E called the PSPS event due to a high-wind event combined with low humidity and severely dry vegetation, which together created high risk of catastrophic wildfires.

Customers Impacted by PSPS Event

The PSPS affected about 41,000 customers in targeted portions of 24 counties: Alameda, Butte, Contra Costa, Humboldt, Lake, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Plumas, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama, Trinity, Yolo and Yuba.

Specifically, impacted customers were located in the following targeted areas, all of which were covered by National Weather Service Red Flag Warnings that indicate critical fire weather conditions.

  • The Northern Sierra Nevada foothills;
  • The mid and higher elevations in the Sierra generally north of Yosemite;
  • The North Bay mountains near Mt. St. Helena;
  • Small pockets in the East Bay near Mt. Diablo;
  • A pocket of the Oakland Hills east of Piedmont (generally between Highway 24 and Upper San Leandro Reservoir);
  • The elevated terrain east of Milpitas around the Calaveras Reservoir; and
  • Portions of the Santa Cruz and Big Sur mountains.

Weather “All Clear,” Inspection and Restoration Process

In some locations, the severe weather subsided enough during the day yesterday (Oct. 15) for PG&E’s Meteorology team to issue some “weather all clears,” meaning that electric crews could begin patrols of power lines as the first step toward restoration. Power lines must be visually inspected to ensure that no wind-driven damage or hazards such as tree limbs, debris or other material were blown into the lines. Once inspected, the lines can be energized, restoring service to customers. Yesterday, PG&E restored about 10,000 customers who had been de-energized for this event.

This morning (Oct. 16), PG&E was able to issue the “weather all clear” for all remaining areas of the PSPS footprint. More than 1,200 PG&E employees have been working on the ground or in 47 helicopters inspecting about 3,200 miles of lines for damage or hazards.

The majority of the remaining 31,000 customers affected by this PSPS event were restored by early Friday evening.

Wind Speeds Recorded; Damage and Hazards Identified

Wind gusts of more than 50 miles per hour (MPH) were recorded in multiple high fire danger areas including Napa, San Mateo, and Yolo counties. Peak wind gusts exceeded this with Contra Costa County at 61 MPH, Butte County at 64 MPH, and Sonoma County at 73 MPH.

Seite 1 von 2
PG&E Corporation Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Blink and SG Blocks Enter Into Strategic Master Development and Production Agreement to Bring ...
Eurofins Biomnis to Create Additional Capacity of 15,000 Tests Per Day Carried out Within 24 Hours ...
Shop Now, Save Now—Amazon’s Holiday Dash Event Starts Today with Black Friday-Worthy Deals ...
EA SPORTS NHL 21 Featuring an Expanded Be A Pro Experience and New Hut Rush Mode Now Available ...
Eurofins announces a ten-for-one stock split
Merck Presents Three-Year Survival Data for KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in Combination With ...
Schlumberger Announces Third-Quarter 2020 Results
Amazon Announces Two New Fulfillment Centers in Kansas
Genentech Announces Full FDA Approval for Venclexta Combinations for Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.10.20
PG&E PSPS Update: About 10,000 Customers to be Restored Today with Essentially All Others Expected to Have Power Back on Tomorrow
15.10.20
During 'Great Shakeout,' PG&E Reminds Customers To be Ready for Earthquakes
15.10.20
Due to Severe Weather and Wind, PG&E Will Turn Off Power for Safety to Approximately 53,000 Customers in Targeted Parts of 24 Counties
14.10.20
Forecasted Offshore Dry Wind Event Means PG&E May Need to Proactively Turn Off Power for Safety in Targeted Portions of 24 Counties
13.10.20
Potential Midweek PSPS Event: Forecasted High Winds and Dry Conditions Mean PG&E May Need to Proactively Turn Off Power for Safety in Targeted Portions of 21 Counties on Wednesday
08.10.20
PG&E Shares Electric and Gas Safety Reminders for Evacuated Customers Coming Home
07.10.20
PG&E Celebrates National Energy Efficiency Day
06.10.20
PG&E Installs More Than 300 Weather Stations and 130 Fire Watch Cameras So Far in 2020; More Planned Before End of Year
05.10.20
PG&E Shares Resources to Help Customers Rebuild and Recover after Wildfires
01.10.20
State’s Grid Operator Calls ‘Flex Alert’ Today Between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.01.20
42
PG&E Corp. ein heißes Eisen aus der Feuerhölle in Amerika/Kalifornien