 

CROWN CASTLE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Crown Castle International Corp. - CCI

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.10.2020, 04:50  |  20   |   |   

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI).

On February 26, 2020, the Company disclosed that it would have to restate “financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, and unaudited financial information for the quarterly and year-to-date periods in the year ended December 31, 2018 and for the first three quarters in the year ended December 31, 2019” because its historical accounting practice for tower installation services was not acceptable under GAAP. Then, on May 1, 2020, the Company disclosed in its Form 10Q quarterly report for the period ended March 31, 2020 that it received a subpoena from the SEC in September 2019 seeking “certain documents from 2015 through the present, primarily related to the Company's long-standing capitalization and expense policies for tenant upgrades and installations in its services business.”

The Company has been sued in a securities class action lawsuit for failing to disclose material information, violating federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Crown Castle’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Crown Castle’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Crown Castle shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-cci/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Crown Castle International Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Blink and SG Blocks Enter Into Strategic Master Development and Production Agreement to Bring ...
Eurofins Biomnis to Create Additional Capacity of 15,000 Tests Per Day Carried out Within 24 Hours ...
Shop Now, Save Now—Amazon’s Holiday Dash Event Starts Today with Black Friday-Worthy Deals ...
EA SPORTS NHL 21 Featuring an Expanded Be A Pro Experience and New Hut Rush Mode Now Available ...
Eurofins announces a ten-for-one stock split
Merck Presents Three-Year Survival Data for KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in Combination With ...
Schlumberger Announces Third-Quarter 2020 Results
Amazon Announces Two New Fulfillment Centers in Kansas
Genentech Announces Full FDA Approval for Venclexta Combinations for Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.10.20
CORRECTION -- Crown Castle International Corporation
08.10.20
Crown Castle Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Details   