 

Festi Buy-back programme week 42

In week 42 Festi purchased in total  750.000 shares:

      Purchased   Purchase Own shares total
Week Date Time shares Share price price at end of day
             
42 12.10.2020 09:54:13        150.000     149,00 22.350.000 kr             6.445.407    
42 13.10.2020 13:36:13        150.000     149,00 22.350.000 kr             6.595.407    
42 14.10.2020 13:09:57        150.000     151,50 22.725.000 kr             6.745.407    
42 15.10.2020 09:50:35        150.000     150,50 22.575.000 kr             6.895.407    
42 16.10.2020 09:44:33        150.000     150,00 22.500.000 kr             7.045.407    
             
             750.000       112.500.000 kr  

This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 4 October 2020 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 4.000.000 own shares or 1.2% of the issued shares, with the cap of 600 million ISK purchase price.

Before the purchase Festi held 5.645.407  shares or 1.70% of issued shares. Festi today holds 7.045.407 shares or 2.12% of issued shares.

The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

For further information contact Eggert Þór Kristófersson, CEO of Festi hf., (eggert@festi.is) and Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).


