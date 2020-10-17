Festi Buy-back programme week 42
In week 42 Festi purchased in total 750.000 shares:
|Purchased
|Purchase
|Own shares total
|Week
|Date
|Time
|shares
|Share price
|price
|at end of day
|42
|12.10.2020
|09:54:13
|150.000
|149,00
|22.350.000 kr
|6.445.407
|42
|13.10.2020
|13:36:13
|150.000
|149,00
|22.350.000 kr
|6.595.407
|42
|14.10.2020
|13:09:57
|150.000
|151,50
|22.725.000 kr
|6.745.407
|42
|15.10.2020
|09:50:35
|150.000
|150,50
|22.575.000 kr
|6.895.407
|42
|16.10.2020
|09:44:33
|150.000
|150,00
|22.500.000 kr
|7.045.407
|750.000
|112.500.000 kr
This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 4 October 2020 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 4.000.000 own shares or 1.2% of the issued shares, with the cap of 600 million ISK purchase price.
Before the purchase Festi held 5.645.407 shares or 1.70% of issued shares. Festi today holds 7.045.407 shares or 2.12% of issued shares.
The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.
For further information contact Eggert Þór Kristófersson, CEO of Festi hf., (eggert@festi.is) and Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).
