 

Skal International presents the 2020 Sustainable Tourism Awards during its Annual General Assembly

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
18.10.2020, 02:54  |  73   |   |   

MALAGA, Spain, Oct. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The challenging year the world is facing due to Pandemic has not been an obstacle to the continued success of the Sustainable Tourism Awards. In its nineteenth edition, 44 entries from 23 countries have been received to compete in the nine available categories (Participants in the 19th edition of the Sustainable Tourism Awards).

Skal_International_Logo

'The Skål International Sustainable Tourism Awards are geared towards enhancing the visibility and grant recognition to entities within the Travel and Tourism Industry,' said Peter Morrison, World President of Skål International.

In this edition, three prominent and distinguished judges from internationally recognised entities; Patricio Azcárate Díaz de Losada, General Secretary, Responsible Tourism Institute, Ellen Rugh, Program Manager, Center for Responsible Travel (CREST) and Dr. Louis D'Amore, Founder and President, International Institute for Peace Through Tourism (IIPT) have independently evaluated each entry based on leadership criteria in sustainability that encompass tangible, measurable benefits to the environment, enhance business, society and the communities in which they operate.

During the virtual General Assembly of Skål Clubs held on October 17, 2020, over 220 delegates participated from over 90 countries, the winners of the 2020 Sustainable Tourism Awards have officially been announced as follow:

WINNERS OF THE 2020 SKÅL INTERNATIONAL SUSTAINABLE TOURISM:

  • COMMUNITY AND GOVERNMENT PROJECTS: The UN International Trade Center(ITC). Myanmar.
  • COUNTRYSIDE AND BIODIVERSITY: Grupo Ecológico Sierra Gorda IAP. México.
  • EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMMES AND MEDIA: Western University. Canada.
  • MAJOR TOURIST ATTRACTIONS: Aquila Private Game Reserve. South Africa.
  • MARINE AND COASTAL: Misool. Indonesia.
  • RURAL ACCOMMODATION: Tamara Leisure Experiences. India.
  • TOUR OPERATORS AND TRAVEL AGENTS: Global Himalayan Expeditions. India.
  • URBAN ACCOMMODATION: The Rees Hotel, Luxury Apartments and Lakeside Residences. New Zealand.
  • WINNERS OF THE 2020 SKÅL BIOSPHERE AWARD: Global Himalayan Expeditions. India.

'Skål International would like to thank all the entities presented to these awards for their participation, as well as give sincere congratulations to all the winners in this edition which is being held in a year of challenges, in which the fight for the restoration of Tourism at a global level must be the priority of all of us who are part of the industry,' said Daniela Otero, CEO of Skål International.

Skål International expressed its appreciation to Biosphere Tourism who has given, for second consecutive year, the 'Special Skål Biosphere Award' to one of the winners of the Sustainable Tourism Awards.

The selection has been made based on the pillars of sustainability of the Responsible Tourism Institute and the winner will be offered a one-year free Biosphere Certification in one of their available categories.

Skål International is the world's largest global network of Tourism Professionals promoting Tourism, Business and Friendship worldwide since 1934. Its members are Directors and Executives of the Tourism sector who relate to each other to address issues of common interest, improving a business network and promoting destinations. For more information about Skål International and membership, please visit skal.org.

About Biosphere Tourism: Biosphere Tourism develops certifications to guarantee an adequate long-term balance between the economic, socio-cultural and environmental dimensions of a Destination, reporting significant benefits for a tourism entity, society and the environment. This certification is granted by the Responsible Tourism Institute (RTI), an international non-profit NGO, in the form of an association, which has promoted, for more than 20 years, responsible tourism at an international level, helping all the actors involved in the tourism sector develop a new way of traveling and of knowing our planet.

Press Release Contact: Sandra Vera – Skal International HQ sandra.vera@skal.org 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1122360/Skal_International_Logo.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Haier Exhibits Complete Smart Home Ecosystem Solutions at the 128th Canton Fair
CeloNova Announces Late-Breaking Evidence from First-Ever Randomized Controlled Trial Evaluating ...
Skal International presents the 2020 Sustainable Tourism Awards during its Annual General Assembly
Titel
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
CStone Announces Completion of $200 million Share Sale to Pfizer
Nintex Completes Acquisition of K2 Software, Inc.
PwC: Blockchain technologies could boost the global economy US$1.76 trillion by 2030 through raising ...
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Infosys Completes Acquisition of Product Design and Development Firm, Kaleidoscope Innovation
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Cision Releases Cision Connect, Empowering Communicators to Perform More Meaningful Media Outreach
Invitation to media and analyst briefing for Ericsson Q3 2020 report
United Arab Emirates Accedes to Artemis Accords
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Oracle & Walmart Announce Tentative U.S. Government Approval
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease