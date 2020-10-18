Lundin Mining Provides Update on Labour Action at Candelaria

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") announced today that despite mediation with the Candelaria AOS Union (the "Union"), which represents approximately 550 workers at its Candelaria operations in Chile, the Company and the Union have failed to reach an agreement. The Union can legally be on strike commencing October 20, 2020. The Candelaria Mine Workers Union continues with its labour action which commenced on October 8, 2020.

Lundin Mining holds health and safety as a top priority in everything we do. Illegal and violent actions promoted under the guise of the legal strike of the Mine Workers Union, and the pending labour action of the Candelaria AOS Union, puts the safety of our Candelaria workforce at risk. Candelaria operations are currently in the process of planning for temporary suspension. Critical works will continue to be executed to protect required onsite personnel, the operation and the environment. The Company sincerely regrets having to take this action and its impact on our workforce, local community, suppliers, customers and many stakeholders.