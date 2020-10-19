 

LG Innotek's high-efficiency ferrite, Advancing the Era of Ultra-Slim OLED TVs Under 2cm Thick

  • Ultra-slim TV and lightweight vehicles with improved energy efficiency
  • Reduced development period to 1/4 of projected time, achieving world-class performance
  • Internalization of core materials to provide differentiated customer value

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Innotek announced on the 19th that it has successfully developed a high-efficiency ferrite with the lowest power loss in the world. This development has contributed to LG Innotek's dominance in the TV and vehicle power markets.

Ferrite is a magnetic material with iron oxide as its primary raw material, and ferrite powder is hardened into a tile shape for industrial use. It is usually installed in TV power modules, vehicle power sources, and chargers (On Board Charge, OBC) to change the voltage or remove unnecessary signals generated by current surges. This provides a stable power supply to display panels for TVs and air conditioners, as well as audio systems for vehicles.

As home appliances and electric vehicles have become increasingly smaller and more functional, high-efficiency ferrite– which is advantageous for ultra-slim and high-efficiency products– is being touted as a next-generation material.

The high-efficiency ferrite developed by LG Innotek has a maximum of 40% less power loss from heat compared to general ferrite. In addition, its low-loss characteristics are maintained at temperatures of -40℃ to 140℃, giving it the advantage of realizing perfect quality in high-temperature TV interiors and various driving environments.

LG Innotek's high-efficiency ferrite is advantageous in making ultra-slim TVs and reducing the weight of vehicles to increase fuel efficiency for electric and hydrogen vehicles.

Using this material allows a 60% reduction in TV thickness by making the TV power module only 9.9mm, the thinnest in the world. The normal thickness of a 65-inch ultra-slim OLED TV equipped with a general power module is about 46.9mm. When a high-efficiency ferrite power module is applied, the thickness can be reduced to 20mm or less. This is because the number of components for securing the required power is reduced by 1/3 due to low power loss.

