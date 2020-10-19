TIGA Research Reveals UK Video Games Industry Has Been Expanding At Fastest Rate Ever Recorded

LONDON, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TIGA, the trade association representing the UK video games industry, released new research today which shows that the UK video games development sector not only grew to record levels in 2019-20, but did so at the fastest annualised rate since this research was first conducted in 2007/8. The UK's games developer headcount grew to 16,836 by April 2020, representing an annualised growth rate of 12.2 per cent. However, many studios still struggle to scale up, access finance and skilled staff. If the Government can address these challenges then the sector has the potential to grow even faster and support economic growth throughout the UK.

The findings come from TIGA's definitive forthcoming annual report into the state and health of the UK video games industry Making Games in the UK Today (TIGA, 2020). This report is based on an extensive survey of UK games businesses, with analysis by Games Investor Consulting.