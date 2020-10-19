 

Prime Minster of India, Hon. Shri Narendra Modi to Inaugurate India Energy Forum by CERAWeek

The Prime Minister of India, Hon. Shri Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at India Energy Forum by CERAWeek, to be held virtually October 26-28.

India Energy Forum by CERAWeek, now in its fourth year, is hosted by IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions. The event will convene an international group of speakers and delegates as well as a community of a thousand delegates from India and regional energy companies, energy-related industries, institutions and governments.

The event’s speakers include energy ministers, senior industry executives and leading national and international energy experts.

Featured speakers will include:

  • Hon. Shri Dharmendra Pradhan– minister of petroleum and natural gas and minister of steel, Government of India
  • Hon. Dan Brouillette – secretary of energy, United States of America
  • H.E. Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo– secretary general, Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries(OPEC)
  • H.R.H. Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud – minister of energy, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
  • Bernard Looney – group chief executive, BP
  • Patrick Pouyanné – chairman and CEO, TOTAL S.A
  • Tengku Muhammad Taufik – president and group CEO, PETRONAS
  • Mukesh Ambani – chairman and managing director, Reliance Industries Limited
  • Meg Gentle – president and CEO, Tellurian Inc

“We are honored to have Prime Minister Modi inaugurate the fourth India Energy Forum by CERAWeek, said Daniel Yergin, IHS Markit vice chairman and author of The New Map. “We are pleased to be hosting virtually this important event under the patronage of Minister Pradhan and the Indian Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. In charting its path to a new energy future, India has captured the world’s attention. This event will expand the important discussion on the opportunities, challenges and strategies in a rapidly-changing energy world, and India’s role in it.”

Key topics to be explored will include:

  • Impact of the pandemic on India's future energy demand
  • Securing supplies for India’s economic growth
  • What does energy transition and the climate agenda mean for India?
  • Natural Gas in India’s Energy Mix: What’s the path?
  • Refining & petrochemicals: Strategies midst surplus
  • The pace of innovation: Biofuel, hydrogen, CCS, electric vehicles and digital transformation
  • Market and regulatory reform: What is ahead?

“The energy markets are closely watching the pace and shape of economic recovery in India because developments in India will significantly influence the future of energy markets globally,” said Atul Arya, senior vice president and chief energy strategist, IHS Markit. “India is charting its own path during this period of transition and turbulence in the energy sector. India Energy Forum by CERAWeek is a unique opportunity for the energy industry around the world to hear directly from political leaders, policymakers and industry leaders about what lies ahead in the world of energy globally and in India.”

