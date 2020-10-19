 

Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostics Network Receives EUA Approval of At Home COVID-19 Test

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2020, 07:00  |  76   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostics (Paris:ERF), announced that Clinical Enterprise Inc. has received an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for their At Home COVID-19 Nasal PCR Test. The EUA authorized self-collection kit gives consumers a minimally invasive, convenient and quick option to test from the comfort of their home. Results are reviewed by a licensed physician and provided via email within 24 hours of sample receipt.

Available through the Eurofins direct-to-consumer company, empowerDX, the at home test can be easily ordered online (https://empowerdxlab.com/) for $89. After completing a simple online questionnaire, consumers will receive the sample collection kit via FedEx. The user-friendly kit includes a small nasal swab, collection tube, easy to follow step-by-step instructions and a pre-paid, pre-addressed FedEx package. The nasal swabs for the empowerDX at Home COVID-19 Test are a less invasive alternative than more common nasal pharyngeal swabbing techniques.

Eurofins’ infectious disease centre for excellence, Viracor, developed the test based on its highly sensitive, FDA EUA-authorized SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR assay.

The Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostics network has been at the forefront of COVID-19 testing – launching its first RT-PCR (real-time reverse-transcriptase polymerase chain reaction) assay for SARS-CoV-2 on March 13. Since then, Eurofins has rolled out several highly sensitive and specific, active infection and antibody assays to thousands of clients nationwide, including hospitals, physicians’ offices, nursing homes, government entities, sports organizations and employers. At-home COVID-19 testing adds an additional capability to an already robust group of assays including pooled testing, antibody testing, wastewater, used-mask, and soon to be launched saliva testing.

Concurrent to ongoing COVID-19 assay innovation, Eurofins has increased capacity throughout its network of labs to ensure sufficient capacity is available to ensure consistency of turnaround time should COVID-19 infections continue to increase in the upcoming weeks. Since March, Eurofins US Clinical Diagnostics testing capacity has ramped up to over 500,000 samples per week. The turnaround time for results has averaged less than 18 hours from receipt in the lab.

Seite 1 von 3
Eurofins Scientific Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Altice USA, Inc. Presents Revised and Enhanced Offer to Acquire Cogeco in Order to Own Atlantic ...
Alibaba Acquires Controlling Stake in Sun Art
American Equity Announces Strategic Partnership With Brookfield Asset Management to Accelerate AEL ...
FINAL DEADLINE: Rosen, Global Investor Counsel, Reminds Baidu, Inc. Investors of the Important October 19 Deadline ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors of Important November 16 ...
Prime Minster of India, Hon. Shri Narendra Modi to Inaugurate India Energy Forum by CERAWeek
Accenture, Best Buy Collaborate to Accelerate Technology Innovation
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostics Network Receives EUA Approval of At Home COVID-19 Test
TechnipFMC Awarded a Significant EPCI Contract for the Equinor Breidablikk Pipelay and Subsea ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.10.20
Eurofins Biomnis to Create Additional Capacity of 15,000 Tests Per Day Carried out Within 24 Hours to Help Combat the Second Wave of the Covid-19 Pandemic
16.10.20
Eurofins announces a ten-for-one stock split
15.10.20
Eurofins Announces the Success of the Partial Refinancing of Its 2022 Schuldschein Loans via a New Schuldschein Issuance
06.10.20
Eurofins Launches Europe’s First Validated Test Method to Evaluate Filtration Capacity of Masks For SARS-CoV-2
05.10.20
Eurofins Scientific SE: Disclosure of Total Number of Voting Rights and Number of Shares in the Capital at 30 September 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.09.20
9
Eurofins Scientific