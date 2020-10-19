Daldrup & Söhne AG receives order for exploratory drilling for Asse II mine

- Long-term attractive new market for Daldrup & Söhne AG

- Search for safe final storage for nuclear waste in Germany restarted

Oberhaching / Ascheberg, October 19, 2020 - The drilling technology and geothermal energy specialist Daldrup & Söhne AG (ISIN DE0007830572) has received an order from the Bundesgesellschaft für Endlagerung mbH (BGE) for a drilling exploration on the Asse II mine site in Lower Saxony. The aim is to explore previously unknown areas of the salt dome for the planning of a safe salvage of the stored nuclear waste casks. This is a complex high-tech drilling job which serves to obtain data at the current state of science and technology. The contract is worth around EUR 3 million. In addition to Nagra, the National Co-operative for the Disposal of Radioactive Waste in Switzerland, the German BGE is also commissioning Daldrup & Söhne AG with demanding exploratory drilling.

Board member Peter Maasewerd classifies the contract as follows: "This will create a new market segment for Daldrup & Söhne AG in Germany as well. We have exactly the knowledge and experience that this market requires and can substantiate this with references. Daldrup is one of the few companies in Europe that can combine deep drilling and core drilling technology in high quality. This is the only way to ensure that the quality of the rock samples, even from very great depths, meets the high scientific demands and the usability for the project purpose. For the next few years, we expect an increasing volume of orders for these demanding drilling projects, not only in Germany".