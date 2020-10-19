 

Disclosure of received notification of Norges Bank

Regulated information
Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 19 October 2020

Pursuant to the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of major shareholdings in listed companies, Fagron received a notification of Norges Bank.

Notification of Norges Bank

  • On 13 October 2020, Fagron received a notification of Norges Bank that the total position (voting rights and equivalent financial instruments) had fallen below the disclosure threshold of 3% (the lowest threshold) on 12 October 2020 as the result of the disposal of voting securities or voting rights.
12 October 2020    
Voting rights 2,142,679 2.97%
Equivalent financial instruments (right to recall) 19,729 0.03%
Total number of voting rights 2,162,408 2.9959%

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

For more information
Constantijn van Rietschoten
Chief Communications Officer
Tel. +31 6 53 69 15 85
constantijn.van.rietschoten@fagron.com

Please open the link below for the press release:
