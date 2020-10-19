DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call Invite Thursday 5th November 2020 19.10.2020 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dr Jalal Bagherli (CEO) and Wissam Jabre (CFO) will host a conference call on the day of results.



The call will be conducted in English and will commence at 09.30 (London) / 10.30 (Frankfurt).



To register for the webcast and receive dial in numbers, the conference PIN and a unique User ID- please click on the link below.

Dialog Semiconductor - Q3 Earnings Call Webcast



A replay will be posted on the Dialog website four hours after the conclusion of the presentation and will be available at https://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/investor-relations/results-center



If you have any difficulties joining the call, please contact Montanna Parris at montanna.parris@fticonsulting.com



We hope you can join us and we look forward to welcoming you to the call on the day.

Contact:Jose CanoDirector, Investor Relationsjose.cano@diasemi.com+44(0)1793756961

