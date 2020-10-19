DGAP-News Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call Invite Thursday 5th November 2020
|
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Dialog Semiconductor (XETRA: DLG), a provider of highly integrated power management, Configurable Mixed-signal IC, AC/DC power conversion, solid state lighting and Bluetooth(R) low energy technology, will announce its Third Quarter 2020 earnings on Thursday 5th November 2020.
Dr Jalal Bagherli (CEO) and Wissam Jabre (CFO) will host a conference call on the day of results.
The call will be conducted in English and will commence at 09.30 (London) / 10.30 (Frankfurt).
To register for the webcast and receive dial in numbers, the conference PIN and a unique User ID- please click on the link below.
Dialog Semiconductor - Q3 Earnings Call Webcast
A replay will be posted on the Dialog website four hours after the conclusion of the presentation and will be available at https://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/investor-relations/results-center
If you have any difficulties joining the call, please contact Montanna Parris at montanna.parris@fticonsulting.com
We hope you can join us and we look forward to welcoming you to the call on the day.
Contact:
Jose Cano
Director, Investor Relations
jose.cano@diasemi.com
+44(0)1793756961
19.10.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
|Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way
|E1W 1AA London
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+49 7021 805-412
|Fax:
|+49 7021 805-200
|E-mail:
|jose.cano@diasemi.com
|Internet:
|www.dialog-semiconductor.com
|ISIN:
|GB0059822006
|WKN:
|927200
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1141395
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1141395 19.10.2020Dialog Semiconductor Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
|Diskussion: Rein in Dialog, ...
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare