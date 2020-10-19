 

DGAP-News E+S Rück expects rising prices and improved conditions in 2021 for property and casualty reinsurance in Germany

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
19.10.2020, 07:30  |  35   |   |   

DGAP-News: Hannover Rück SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
E+S Rück expects rising prices and improved conditions in 2021 for property and casualty reinsurance in Germany

19.10.2020 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate news

E+S Rück expects rising prices and improved conditions in 2021 for property and casualty reinsurance in Germany

  • Covid-19-related losses and intensification of the low interest rate environment are supporting trend reversal towards higher prices in primary insurance and reinsurance
  • Contraction in worldwide reinsurance capacities also making itself felt on the German market
  • Demand for high-quality protection from financially robust reinsurers continues to grow

Hannover, 19 October 2020: E+S Rückversicherung AG - the Hannover Re subsidiary responsible for the Group's German business - expects rising prices and improved conditions overall for the coming year in property and casualty reinsurance on the German market. Demand for reinsurance coverage from financially robust providers will continue to grow against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Along with the direct impacts of the pandemic, the renewed decline in interest rates is taking a toll on insurance industry profits. Price increases at primary insurers are therefore absolutely essential and adjustments are also needed on the reinsurance side," noted Dr. Michael Pickel, Chief Executive Officer of E+S Rück. "During the Covid-19 pandemic, as always, we are a reliable partner at our customers' side and we help them to shoulder the associated challenges. This includes not only providing traditional reinsurance but also assisting with claims management, offering tailored solutions for solvency relief and jointly developing new coverage concepts."

With an eye to future pandemic covers, it has become evident that the enormous costs associated with the global spread of diseases such as Covid-19 can only be borne by the insurance industry to a very limited extent overall. E+S Rück supports partnership-based solutions with the participation of public and private actors for the coverage of systemic risks such as pandemics.

Seite 1 von 4
Hannover Rueck Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: MorphoSys' Licensee Janssen Receives CHMP Positive Opinion for Tremfya(R) (guselkumab) for ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys' Lizenzpartner Janssen erhält positive CHMP-Empfehlung zu Tremfya(R) (Guselkumab) für ...
DGAP-News: Software-Hersteller BSI nominiert neuen Verwaltungsrat
DGAP-News: Daldrup & Söhne AG erhält Auftrag zu Erkundungsbohrungen für Schachtanlage Asse II
DGAP-News: Daldrup & Söhne AG receives order for exploratory drilling for Asse II mine
DGAP-News: JUST - EVOTEC BIOLOGICS RECEIVES GRANT TO ENABLE AN ANTIBODY PRODUCT FOR THE PREVENTION OF COVID-19
DGAP-News: E+S Rück rechnet für 2021 mit steigenden Preisen und verbesserten Konditionen in der ...
DGAP-News: E+S Rück expects rising prices and improved conditions in 2021 for property and casualty ...
DGAP-News: JUST - EVOTEC BIOLOGICS ERHÄLT FÖRDERUNG FÜR EIN ANTIKÖRPER-PRODUKT ZUR PRÄVENTION VON ...
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Einladung zur Telefonkonferenz anlässlich der Ergebnisse des dritten ...
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - TRADING UPDATE FOR THE ...
EQS-News: NeuroRx und Relief veröffentlichen Topline-Wirksamkeitsdaten von Patienten, die im ...
LOTTO24 AG: 62-jähriger Baden-Württemberger holt sich den Hauptgewinn bei der neuen Soziallotterie freiheit+
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services publish negative proposed NCD for Epi ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Fortschritte bei neuartigen Superkondensator-Materialien
niiio finance group AG: niiio finance group startet Deutschlands ersten Online-Shop mit Cloud-Software für das ...
EarthRenew Inc: Produktionsaufnahme im Frühjahr 2021 - Diese Aktie starte voll durch!
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Mitteilung über den Stabilisierungszeitraum (mid-stabilisation)
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - TRADING UPDATE FOR THE ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: E+S Rück rechnet für 2021 mit steigenden Preisen und verbesserten Konditionen in der Schaden-Rückversicherung in Deutschland (deutsch)
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: E+S Rück rechnet für 2021 mit steigenden Preisen und verbesserten Konditionen in der Schaden-Rückversicherung in Deutschland
16.10.20
BARCLAYS belässt HANNOVER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG auf 'Underweight'
15.10.20
RBC belässt HANNOVER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG auf 'Neutral'
14.10.20
ROUNDUP: Die Industrieversicherung wird erheblich teurer
10.10.20
ROUNDUP: Sturm 'Delta': Hunderttausende im Süden der USA ohne Strom
10.10.20
Hurrikan 'Delta' trifft auf Land in Louisiana
10.10.20
Taifun überzieht Japan mit schweren Regenfällen
09.10.20
Hurrikan 'Delta' gewinnt an Stärke - Kurs auf die USA
08.10.20
Zahl der Toten nach Unwettern in Südfrankreich steigt auf sechs

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.10.20
53
Hannover Rückversicherung AG