E+S Rück expects rising prices and improved conditions in 2021 for property and casualty reinsurance in Germany 19.10.2020 / 07:30

E+S Rück expects rising prices and improved conditions in 2021 for property and casualty reinsurance in Germany

Covid-19-related losses and intensification of the low interest rate environment are supporting trend reversal towards higher prices in primary insurance and reinsurance

Contraction in worldwide reinsurance capacities also making itself felt on the German market

Demand for high-quality protection from financially robust reinsurers continues to grow

Hannover, 19 October 2020: E+S Rückversicherung AG - the Hannover Re subsidiary responsible for the Group's German business - expects rising prices and improved conditions overall for the coming year in property and casualty reinsurance on the German market. Demand for reinsurance coverage from financially robust providers will continue to grow against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Along with the direct impacts of the pandemic, the renewed decline in interest rates is taking a toll on insurance industry profits. Price increases at primary insurers are therefore absolutely essential and adjustments are also needed on the reinsurance side," noted Dr. Michael Pickel, Chief Executive Officer of E+S Rück. "During the Covid-19 pandemic, as always, we are a reliable partner at our customers' side and we help them to shoulder the associated challenges. This includes not only providing traditional reinsurance but also assisting with claims management, offering tailored solutions for solvency relief and jointly developing new coverage concepts."

With an eye to future pandemic covers, it has become evident that the enormous costs associated with the global spread of diseases such as Covid-19 can only be borne by the insurance industry to a very limited extent overall. E+S Rück supports partnership-based solutions with the participation of public and private actors for the coverage of systemic risks such as pandemics.