JUST - EVOTEC BIOLOGICS RECEIVES GRANT TO ENABLE AN ANTIBODY PRODUCT FOR THE PREVENTION OF COVID-19

JUST - EVOTEC BIOLOGICS RECEIVES GRANT FOR COVID-19 MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY OPTIMISATION AND CELL LINE DEVELOPMENT FROM THE COVID-19 THERAPEUTICS ACCELERATOR

GRANT ENABLES THE OPTIMISATION OF ANTI-SARS-COV-2 MAB CANDIDATES FOR DEVELOPABILITY AND LOWEST COST OF GOODS AND PROVIDES MAB DEVELOPMENT CAPACITY TO THE FOUNDATION FUNDED ENTITIES



Hamburg, Germany, 19 October 2020: Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) today announced that its Seattle-based subsidiary, Just - Evotec Biologics, Inc., received a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (Seattle, WA) as part of the COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator to enable the development and production of monoclonal antibody ("mAb") candidates for the prevention of severe COVID-19 in vulnerable populations in low and middle income countries.



Under the grant, Just - Evotec Biologics will use its proprietary software toolset Abacus(TM) to perform an in silico analysis of several lead candidate sequences of potent anti-SARS-CoV-2 mAbs provided to the foundation by several leading academic medical centres around the world. Abacus(TM) analysis will identify key sequences that can impact developability and, if required, make recommendations to optimise the anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody candidates. In addition, Just - Evotec Biologics will perform cell line development for two lead molecules.



Dr James Thomas, Executive Vice President, Global Head Biotherapeutics at Just - Evotec Biologics, commented: "It is an honour to participate with Therapeutics Accelerator in its response to address COVID-19. Abacus(TM) will enable a rapid evaluation of the antibody candidates to potentially improve their quality and deliver the lowest possible costs for development and manufacture."



Dr Craig Johnstone, Chief Operating Officer of Evotec, commented: "Evotec is committed to the global fight against COVID-19 and future pandemics. We are very pleased to provide this much needed capacity, expertise and advanced technologies to foundation grantees in support of the goals of the foundation and the Therapeutics Accelerator."