                                      BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 16 Oct 2020.

Estimated NAV

  Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Estimated NAV €    24.1133 £    21.3207
Estimated MTD return      1.38 %      1.23 %
Estimated YTD return      5.30 %      3.32 %
Estimated ITD return    141.13 %    113.21 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close €    17.60 N/A
Premium/discount to estimated NAV    -27.01 % N/A
     
Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close N/A GBX 1,500.00
Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A    -29.65 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Number of shares N/A N/A
Average Price N/A N/A
Range of Price N/A N/A

           

                                           

Seite 1 von 3
Disclaimer

