 

AKVA group ASA Invitation – presentation of the Q3 2020 financial results - correction

19.10.2020, 07:50   

AKVA group ASA hereby invites you to the presentation of the Q3 2020 financial results, which will take place as follows:

Time: Friday 6 November 2020 at 10:00 CET
Place: Danske Bank, Bryggetorget 4, 0250 Oslo   

Limitations based on National guidelines from the Norwegian Directorate of Health relating to Covid-19 will apply, and to attend please register in advance to moln@danskebank.com.  

The event will also be webcasted live and a recorded version of the presentation will be available after the live stream is concluded.

Link to webcast: https://channel.royalcast.com/webcast/hegnarmedia/20201106_2

The presentation will be held in English and is open to all interested parties.

Dated: 19 October 2020

AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +47 51 77 85 00
Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20
E-mail: knesse@akvagroup.com


Ronny Meinkøhn Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +47 51 77 85 00
Mobile: +47 98 20 67 76
E-mail: rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


