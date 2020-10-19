AKVA group ASA Invitation – presentation of the Q3 2020 financial results - correction
AKVA group ASA hereby invites you to the presentation of the Q3 2020 financial results, which will take place as follows:
Time: Friday 6 November 2020 at 10:00 CET
Place: Danske Bank, Bryggetorget 4, 0250 Oslo
Limitations based on National guidelines from the Norwegian Directorate of Health relating to Covid-19 will apply, and to attend please register in advance to moln@danskebank.com.
The event will also be webcasted live and a recorded version of the presentation will be available after the live stream is concluded.
Link to webcast: https://channel.royalcast.com/webcast/hegnarmedia/20201106_2
The presentation will be held in English and is open to all interested parties.
Dated: 19 October 2020
AKVA group ASA
Web: www.akvagroup.com
CONTACTS:
|Knut Nesse
|Chief Executive Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 91 37 62 20
|E-mail:
|knesse@akvagroup.com
|Ronny Meinkøhn
|Chief Financial Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 98 20 67 76
|E-mail:
|rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
