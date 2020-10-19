Amryt and Swixx Sign Distribution Deal for Lojuxta

DUBLIN, Ireland, and Boston MA, October 19 2020, Amryt (Nasdaq: AMYT, AIM: AMYT), a global, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases, today announces the signing of a distribution agreement with Swixx BioPharma AG (“Swixx”) of Baar, Switzerland. Amryt has appointed Swixx as exclusive distributor of Lojuxta (lomitapide) across 17 jurisdictions in CEE. This agreement follows on from Amryt’s appointment in June 2020 of Swixx as exclusive distributor of Myalepta (metreleptin) across the CEE territories.

Under the agreement, Swixx will distribute Lojuxta from October 2020 in Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Estonia, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Serbia and Slovakia. In addition, from January 2021, Swixx will expand its distribution of Lojuxta into Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovenia.

Joe Wiley, CEO of Amryt Pharma, commented: “Lomitapide is an important contributor to Amryt’s commercial performance and growth and today’s announcement demonstrates the progress we are making in expanding lomitapide’s reach in existing and new territories. This agreement will help bring lomitapide to even more patients in need. Also, we are excited to grow and consolidate our existing partnership with Swixx who currently distribute metreleptin exclusively across the CEE territories.”

About Amryt

Amryt is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and delivering innovative new treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. Amryt comprises a strong and growing portfolio of commercial and development assets.