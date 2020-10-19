 

Zentiva Reinforces Its Presence In Greece To Better Serve Greek People

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
19.10.2020, 08:00  |  15   |   |   

PRAGUE, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zentiva reinforces its presence in Greece by signing a partnership with the company Lavipharm for representation, promotion, and distribution of its pharmaceutical products in Greece. With an established presence in Europe, Zentiva continues to strengthen its capabilities and service offering for people, by partnering with Lavipharm.

Zentiva Logo (PRNewsfoto/Zentiva)

"We are very proud to strengthen our presence in Greece where we want to play a key role by delivering more high-quality and affordable medicines that people depend on every day. Zentiva joined forces with Lavipharm to establish a ground presence in the country and strengthen Zentiva's position in Europe," said Xavier Lasserre, Head of Commercial, Zentiva. "Through this new partnership, we are convinced that the combination of our two businesses will bring value to patients in Greece."

"Our cooperation with Zentiva, a leading generics company internationally, enhances even further our commercial presence in the therapeutic categories we traditionally operate with great success, such as in cardiology, the central nervous system and urology," commented Panagiotis Giannouleas, Lavipharm's COO and Country Manager. "Our corporate strengths and extensive product portfolios complement each other. Our dedicated teams are vigorously working together to build a strong partnership, leading us to better meet patient needs."

About Zentiva

Zentiva is a producer of high-quality affordable medicines serving patients in Europe and beyond. With a dedicated team of more than 4,500 people and a network of production sites - including flagship sites in Prague and Bucharest - Zentiva strives to be the champion of branded generic medicines and OTC products in Europe to better support people's daily healthcare needs.

At Zentiva it is our aspiration that healthcare should be a right and not a privilege. More than ever, people need better access to high-quality affordable medicines and healthcare. We work in partnership with physicians, pharmacists, wholesalers, regulators, and governments to provide the everyday solutions that we all depend on.

Learn more about Zentiva on www.zentiva.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/788903/Zentiva_Logo.jpg

Media Contact:
 Mounira Lemoui
Head of Communications
ZENTIVA GROUP, a.s.
 U kabelovny 529/16, Dolní Měcholupy, 102 00 Prague 10
Cell: (+420) 727 873 159
E-mail: mounira.lemoui@zentiva.com



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Labour Action at Candelaria
LG Innotek's high-efficiency ferrite, Advancing the Era of Ultra-Slim OLED TVs Under 2cm Thick
TIGA Research Reveals UK Video Games Industry Has Been Expanding At Fastest Rate Ever Recorded
Zentiva Reinforces Its Presence In Greece To Better Serve Greek People
Titel
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Nintex Completes Acquisition of K2 Software, Inc.
PwC: Blockchain technologies could boost the global economy US$1.76 trillion by 2030 through raising ...
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Infosys Completes Acquisition of Product Design and Development Firm, Kaleidoscope Innovation
United Arab Emirates Accedes to Artemis Accords
Cision Releases Cision Connect, Empowering Communicators to Perform More Meaningful Media Outreach
Invitation to media and analyst briefing for Ericsson Q3 2020 report
DJI Unveils First Integrated Lidar Drone Solution And A Powerful Full-Frame Camera Payload For ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Oracle & Walmart Announce Tentative U.S. Government Approval
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease