Dialog Semiconductor Licenses its Non-Volatile Resistive RAM Technology to GLOBALFOUNDRIES for 22FDX Platform, Targeting IoT and AI



19.10.2020 / 08:00

London, United Kingdom and Santa Clara, October 19, 2020 DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR (XETRA:DLG), a leading provider of battery and power management, Wi-Fi(R) and Bluetooth(R) low energy (BLE) and Industrial edge computing solutions and GLOBALFOUNDRIES(R) (GF(R)) , the world's leading specialty foundry, today announced that they have entered into an agreement in which Dialog licenses its Conductive Bridging RAM (CBRAM) technology to GLOBALFOUNDRIES. The resistive ram (ReRAM)-based technology was pioneered by Adesto Technologies which was recently acquired by Dialog Semiconductor in 2020. GLOBALFOUNDRIES will first offer Dialog's CBRAM as an embedded, non-volatile memory (NVM) option on its 22FDX(R) platform, with the plan to extend to other platforms.

Dialog's proprietary and production proven CBRAM technology is a low power NVM solution designed to enable a range of applications from IoT and 5G connectivity to artificial intelligence (AI). Low power consumption, high read/write speeds, reduced manufacturing costs and tolerance for harsh environments make CBRAM particularly suitable for consumer, medical, and select industrial and automotive applications. Furthermore, CBRAM technology enables cost-effective embedded NVM for advanced technology nodes required for products in these markets.

"CBRAM is one of Adesto's marquee memory technologies and a game-changing addition to Dialog's portfolio. This new licensing partnership with GLOBALFOUNDRIES speaks to just how quickly Dialog and Adesto have hit the ground running together," said Mark Tyndall, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and General Manager of the Industrial Mixed Signal Business Group at Dialog Semiconductor.

"Looking ahead, I am very positive about our strong relationship with GLOBALFOUNDRIES. This agreement not only enables a state-of-the-art technology for the industry, but it also creates the opportunity for Dialog to adopt leading-edge CBRAM technology for its next generation of System on Chips (SoCs)," added Tyndall.