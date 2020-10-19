Keolis and Navya take a new step in autonomous mobility with the entry into service of their first shuttle without an onboard safety operator, in Châteauroux, France

With a length of 1.6 km, the shuttle runs at a maximum speed close to 15 km/h. It operates in a closed site within mixed traffic, including one stop sign and intersections. To optimize the shuttle's integration with its surroundings and to operate safely into its environment, the infrastructure of the site has been accommodated with visual signage such as panels, and special traffic rules have been established.

Since June 22th, 2020, the shuttle new-generation " Autonom Shuttle Evo " has been in service at the CNTS, where is located the Keolis Autonomous Mobility Test Site , allowing athletes and visitors to use the shuttle service from the parking lot to the reception area and shooting areas during competitions.

This launch is a decisive step towards the development of a multimodal offer that integrates Level 4 fully self-driving vehicles, which provide real autonomy without an onboard safety operator under certain conditions, while ensuring the safety of passengers and other road users.

A remote supervision centre allows for full autonomy

This experimentation brings an innovative technological dimension to the project by implementing connected infrastructures which allow the operator to be situated outside of the vehicle. The supervisor's role consists of managing the operation of the vehicle from the remote supervision centre, which has been set up on site for this purpose.

This remote supervision centre, which has control-command interfaces accessible via a control box and screens, is able to:

- Manage the vehicle and monitor its condition in real time.

- Visually monitor the shuttle environment by means of a direct video feed.

- Override the vehicle at any time by activating the emergency stop button.

In addition, the imminent adoption of new technologies will further increase the reliability and quality of these improved services. For example, 5G will considerably reduce latency and data transmission reliability. Collectively these improvements will reduce accident risk and lessen controller reaction time to unforeseen events.

Towards sef-driving shuttle fleet management

The next steps to be taken include upgrading the skills of mobility service providers, developing additional technical functionalities, and pooling supervision resources. This will support a shift from managing one vehicle to managing a vehicle fleet, and from a single site to multiple sites. All this will be subject to meeting requirements for safety and operational reliability.