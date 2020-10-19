 

GTT Information about the KFTC investigation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2020, 08:00  |  26   |   |   

Information about the KFTC investigation

Paris – October 19, 2020. As part of the investigation concerning GTT’s commercial practices with the Korean shipyards1, the Korea Fair Trade Commission announced on Saturday that a hearing of the case is scheduled on October 21st 2020. This follows the issuance from the Korea Fair Trade Commission of a confidential Examiner Report. 

The Examiner Report sets out the preliminary conclusions of the Korea Fair Trade Commission’s case team, following its investigation.

The Examiner Report does not prejudge the outcome of the procedure. It opened a new phase, during which GTT and its counsels have responded in writing to its conclusions, in preparation for the hearing. GTT and its counsels will participate in this hearing.

GTT expects the procedure to come to an end in the next few months. In the meantime, GTT, which is fully cooperating with the Korea Fair Trade Commission, intends to continue the conduct of its business to the benefit of all stakeholders.

About GTT

GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz) is a technological and engineering company expert in containment systems with cryogenic membranes used to transport and store liquefied gas, in particular LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas). For over 50 years, GTT has been maintaining reliable relationships with all stakeholders of the gas industry (shipyards, ship-owners, gas companies, terminal operators, classification societies). The company designs and provides technologies which combine operational efficiency and safety, to equip LNG carriers, floating terminals, and multi-gas carriers. GTT also develops solutions dedicated to land storage and to the use of LNG as fuel for the vessel propulsion, as well as a full range of services.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in SBF 120 and MSCI Small Cap indices.

For more information, visit www.gtt.fr.

Investor Relations contact: 
information-financiere@gtt.fr / + 33 (0)1 30 23 20 87

Media contact: 

press@gtt.fr / +33 (0)1 30 23 42 26 - +33 (0)1 30 23 80 80



1 See Press Release from GTT on January 29th 2016 and section 2.2.3.1 from its Universal Registration Document


Attachment


Gaztransport et technigaz Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Response to Publication of GardaWorld Offer Document
Philips announces Q3 2020 results and provides new financial targets for the 2021–2025 period
Pueblo Viejo Tax and Royalty Payment of $108 Million Brings Contributions to the Government to More ...
Brookfield Announces Strategic Partnership with American Equity Life
Roche announces full FDA approval for Venclexta combinations for acute myeloid leukaemia
Altice USA, Inc. Presents Revised and Enhanced Offer to Acquire Cogeco in Order to own Atlantic ...
Teledyne DALSA’s unrivaled CMOS X-ray detectors highlighted at CMEF 2020
ForFarmers strengthens position in poultry sector by acquiring De Hoop Mengvoeders
Danone: A new world: Deliver. Reshape. Review. Adapt.
Disclosure of received notification of Kabouter Management LLC
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
Acquisition of Areva H2Gen: GTT confirms its commitment to energy and environmental transition
07.10.20
GTT: Monthly disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital