Beter Bed Holding’s wholesale division DBC International signs contract with leading Asian bedding company to expand international sales

DBC International, the wholesale division of Beter Bed Holding N.V., has signed a partnership agreement with DeRUCCI, one of the biggest Asian retailers, to expand international sales. The partnership will start with the launch of the premium brand M line in the Chinese market.

DeRUCCI operates more than 3,600 retail showrooms in USA, Germany, Italy, Australia, Japan, Hong Kong, India, Singapore and China mainland. DeRUCCI is extending its network through international agreements with the world’s prestigious corporations, integrating leading technology and materials with world class design. DBC International has developed the high quality M line collection mattresses, pillows and box springs for everyone who wants to get the most out of the night and perform optimally during the day.