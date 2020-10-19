 

Beter Bed Holding’s wholesale division DBC International signs contract with leading Asian bedding company to expand international sales

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2020, 08:00  |  31   |   |   

DBC International, the wholesale division of Beter Bed Holding N.V., has signed a partnership agreement with DeRUCCI, one of the biggest Asian retailers, to expand international sales. The partnership will start with the launch of the premium brand M line in the Chinese market.

DeRUCCI operates more than 3,600 retail showrooms in USA, Germany, Italy, Australia, Japan, Hong Kong, India, Singapore and China mainland. DeRUCCI is extending its network through international agreements with the world’s prestigious corporations, integrating leading technology and materials with world class design. DBC International has developed the high quality M line collection mattresses, pillows and box springs for everyone who wants to get the most out of the night and perform optimally during the day.

The roll-out will take place in phases starting in Q1 2021. “This expansion into Asia is an incredibly exciting step for us.” said DBC Managing Director Pieter-Bas Stehmann. “We look forward to bringing the ‘M line experience’ to the Asian market.


Profile
DBC (Dutch Bedding Company) International is the wholesale division of Beter Bed Holding. A range of sleeping systems in the brands M line and Wave by M line are developed and marketed by DBC via an international dealer network, online channels and via B2B channels.   


 For more information
 Press enquiries: Uneke Dekkers / CFF Communications
T +31 (0)20 575 4010 or M +31 (0)6 50261626
E uneke.dekkers@cffcommunications.nl

 

 Please click for the Pdf version of the press release on the link below. Press photos can be downloaded here.

Attachment


Beter Bed Holding Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Response to Publication of GardaWorld Offer Document
Philips announces Q3 2020 results and provides new financial targets for the 2021–2025 period
Pueblo Viejo Tax and Royalty Payment of $108 Million Brings Contributions to the Government to More ...
Brookfield Announces Strategic Partnership with American Equity Life
Roche announces full FDA approval for Venclexta combinations for acute myeloid leukaemia
Altice USA, Inc. Presents Revised and Enhanced Offer to Acquire Cogeco in Order to own Atlantic ...
Teledyne DALSA’s unrivaled CMOS X-ray detectors highlighted at CMEF 2020
ForFarmers strengthens position in poultry sector by acquiring De Hoop Mengvoeders
Danone: A new world: Deliver. Reshape. Review. Adapt.
Disclosure of received notification of Kabouter Management LLC
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.02.20
41
Germany causes a disappointing first half for Beter Bed Holding