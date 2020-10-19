 

Publishing of Suominen’s Interim Report January–September 2020 on October 27, 2020

Suominen Corporation’s press release on October 19, 2020 at 9:00. a.m. (EEST)

Suominen Corporation will publish its Interim report for January 1 – September 30, 2020 on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at approximately 9:30 a.m. (EET).

Petri Helsky, President & CEO, and Toni Tamminen, CFO, will present the result in English in an audiocast and a conference call for analyst, investors and media on the same day at 11:00 a.m. (EET). The audiocast can be followed at https://suominen.videosync.fi/2020-q3-results. Recording of the audiocast and the presentation material will be available after the event at www.suominen.fi.

Conference call participants are requested to dial on:
SE: +46 856 642 651
UK: +44 333 300 0804
US: +1 631 913 1422

The confirmation code for joining the conference call is 30794525#.

The event can also be followed in Finnish on Twitter at twitter.com/SuominenOyj

The event cannot be attended on the spot.


           
SUOMINEN CORPORATION
Corporate Communications

For more information: Emilia Peltola, VP, Communications, IR and Sustainability, tel. +358 10 214 3082


Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Main media
www.suominen.fi

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens, such as wet wipes, feminine care products and swabs, are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2019 were EUR 411.4 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.


