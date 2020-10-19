Quantum Genomics Enters into Exclusive Licensing and Collaboration Agreement with Qilu Pharmaceutical

Qilu Pharmaceutical to receive an exclusive license to develop and commercialize firibastat for the treatment of difficult to treat/resistant hypertension in Greater China region, including Hong Kong and Macao

Quantum Genomics to receive up to $50 million in upfront and milestone payments plus double-digit royalties on sales

PARIS and NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Genomics (Euronext Growth - FR0011648971 - ALQGC), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in developing a new drug class that directly targets the brain to treat difficult to treat/resistant hypertension today announced it has entered into an exclusive licensing and collaboration agreement with Qilu Pharmaceutical to develop and commercialize firibastat in Greater China region, Hong Kong and Macao. After its first partnership in Asia, this new agreement is the second step of Quantum Genomics’ partnering strategy in Asia.

Under the terms of the agreement, Qilu Pharmaceutical will receive exclusive commercialization rights to firibastat for the treatment of difficult to treat/resistant hypertension in Geater China region including Hong Kong and Macao. Additionally, Qilu Pharmaceutical plans to join the global study of difficult to treat/resistant hypertension in China.

Quantum Genomics will receive upfront and milestone payments amounting up to $50 million, plus double-digit royalties on sales.

The population suffering from difficult to treat and resistant hypertension in the above territories is estimated to be between 25 and 30 million.

“Qilu Pharmaceutical is one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in China with 5 R&D centers across US and China and 10 domestic manufacturing sites. Qilu Pharmaceutical has launched over 200 products in China, is a leading player in the cardiovascular field and has established long-term cooperative relationships with international companies.

With a comprehensive sales network and multiple professional in marketing, Qilu Pharmaceutical is a partner of choice and we look forward to working with them,” mentioned Jean-Philippe Milon, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum Genomics.

“Quantum Genomics is the leading biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new drug class based on the central action mechanism of Aminopeptidase A inhibition” said Dr. Binhui (Ben) Ni, Chief Business & Investment Officer, corporate vice president of Qilu Pharmaceutical, “Development of Firibastat, first-in-class for the treatment of high blood pressure and/or in combination with others anti-hypertensive drugs offers alternative treatments to address the significant unmet needs in China. We are confident that the unique mechanism of action with strong clinical data position Firibastat to make a meaningful impact on patients’ lives.”