This business review presents the key figures of UTG’s continuing operations, main events in January–September 2020 and comparison figures for the previous year. The figures are unaudited.

UTG’s turnover from continuing operations for 1 January – 30 September 2020 was EUR 12,0 million (12.7 million) and its operating profit was EUR 0.7 million (0.8 million). The Group’s order book on 30 September 2020 stood at EUR 8.7 million (6.5 million) and order intake from the beginning of the year was EUR 14.4 million (12.5 million). In the third quarter of the fiscal year, order intake was EUR 5.4 million (2.9 million).

Key Figures, continuing operations

T EUR 1-9 2020

9 months 1-9 2019

9 months 7-9 2020

3 months 7-9 2019

3 months 1-6 2020

6 months 1-6 2019

6 months 1 - 12 2019

12 months Turnover 11 949 12 728 3 870 4 922 8 079 7 806 16 849 Operating profit/loss 710 765 304 724 406 41 881 Operation profit/loss % 5,9 % 6,0 % 7,8 % 14,7 % 5,0 % 0,5 % 5,2 % Order backlog at the end of the period 8 711 6 515 8 711 6 515 7 197 8 529 6 214 Orders received 14 389 12 510 5 406 2 895 8 984 9 615 16 273

OUTLOOK