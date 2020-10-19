Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj BUSINESS REVIEW FROM JANUARY TO SEPTEMBER 2020
PLC UUTECHNIC GROUP OYJ INSIDE INFORMATION October 19, 2020 at 9:00 am
PLC UUTECHNIC GROUP OYJ BUSINESS REVIEW FROM JANUARY TO SEPTEMBER 2020
ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED SIGNIFICANTLY
This business review presents the key figures of UTG’s continuing operations, main events in January–September 2020 and comparison figures for the previous year. The figures are unaudited.
UTG’s turnover from continuing operations for 1 January – 30 September 2020 was EUR 12,0 million (12.7 million) and its operating profit was EUR 0.7 million (0.8 million). The Group’s order book on 30 September 2020 stood at EUR 8.7 million (6.5 million) and order intake from the beginning of the year was EUR 14.4 million (12.5 million). In the third quarter of the fiscal year, order intake was EUR 5.4 million (2.9 million).
|
Key Figures, continuing operations
T EUR
|
1-9 2020
9 months
|
1-9 2019
9 months
|
7-9 2020
3 months
|
7-9 2019
3 months
|
1-6 2020
6 months
|
1-6 2019
6 months
|
1 - 12 2019
12 months
|Turnover
|11 949
|12 728
|3 870
|4 922
|8 079
|7 806
|16 849
|Operating profit/loss
|710
|765
|304
|724
|406
|41
|881
|Operation profit/loss %
|5,9 %
|6,0 %
|7,8 %
|14,7 %
|5,0 %
|0,5 %
|5,2 %
|Order backlog at the end of the period
|8 711
|6 515
|8 711
|6 515
|7 197
|8 529
|6 214
|Orders received
|14 389
|12 510
|5 406
|2 895
|8 984
|9 615
|16 273
OUTLOOK
