 

Europcar Mobility Group Brings Forward the Publication of Its Q3 Results to October 26, 2020

Initially planned on November 5, 2020, the publication of the Group's third quarter results was then rescheduled for October 28, 2020 and is now been brought forward to October 26, 2020, before market opens.

About Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group is a major player in mobility markets and listed on Euronext Paris. The mission of Europcar Mobility Group is to be the preferred “Mobility Service Company” by offering attractive alternatives to vehicle ownership, with a wide range of mobility-related services and solutions: car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, chauffeur services, car-sharing and private hire vehicle (PHV – rental to “Uber like” chauffeurs).

Customers’ satisfaction is at the heart of the Group’s mission and all of its employees and this commitment fuels the continuous development of new services.

Europcar Mobility Group operates through a diversified portfolio of brands meeting every customer specific needs and use cases, be it for 1 hour, 1 day, 1 week or longer ; its 4 major brands being: Europcar - the European leader of car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, Goldcar - the low-cost car-rental Leader in Europe, InterRent – ‘mid-tier’ car rental and Ubeeqo – one of the European leaders of round- trip car-sharing (BtoB, BtoC). Europcar Mobility Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide solutions through an extensive network in over 140 countries (including wholly owned subsidiaries – 18 in Europe, 1 in the USA, 2 in Australia and New Zealand – completed by franchises and partners).

Further details on our website: www.europcar-mobility-group.com

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
Europcar Mobility Group: Half-year Liquidity Contract Statement
14.10.20
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Receipt of Requisite Majority Consents From Holders of Its Senior Notes and EC Finance Plc's Senior Secured Notes and Execution of Supplemental Indentures
13.10.20
Vigeo Eiris Awards Europcar Mobility Group a Score of 61/100 for its "Advanced" ESG Performance ; Representing an Increase of 15 Points.
09.10.20
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Amendment of the Solicitations in Respect of Its Senior Notes and EC Finance plc's Senior Secured Notes
08.10.20
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Extension of the Solicitations in Respect of Its Senior Notes and EC Finance plc's Senior Secured Notes...
06.10.20
Europcar Mobility Group wins the "Palme de la Transformation par l'Expérience Client"* awarded by the AFRC
30.09.20
Europcar Mobility Group Announces a Consent Solicitation in Respect of Its Senior Notes and EC Finance plc's Senior Secured Notes
30.09.20
Europcar Mobility Group partners with Routes Car Rental in Canada, with its Europcar brand

