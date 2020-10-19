ENGIE EPS’ Hydrogen Technology Proven to Make Microgrids 100% Green, Once Again

The Agkistro site, presented in October in an event attended by numerous representatives of Greek authorities and of the technical and academic community, has been developed in the frame of the EU-H2020 funded project entitled “Remote area Energy supply with Multiple Options for integrated hydrogen-based Technologies” (REMOTE). The project aims to demonstrate the advantages of hydrogen-based technologies for renewable energy storage in isolated and off-grid areas and has been awarded as the best renewable energy project in the Innovation section at the European Sustainable Energy Week 2020.

ENGIE EPS’ technology will enable the Greek renewable energy player HORIZON S.A. to supply an energy independent agri-food processing unit, using part of the produced energy from the nearby HORIZON owned hydroelectric plant to produce hydrogen, which will be then stored and used for power generation when needed.

“ENGIE EPS has pioneered hydrogen since 2005, and has been at the forefront of battery storage and microgrids since 2012” said Carlalberto Guglielminotti, ENGIE EPS’ CEO and General Manager “With the finalization of the Agkistro’s plant, our hydrogen proprietary technology is now proven in 4 continents as the only available option to make microgrids 100% green. For the future, we are also targeting utility-scale opportunities as system integrator and technology provider, leveraging our patented technology platform and unparalleled hydrogen and storage experience for our Industrial Solutions product line”.

ENGIE EPS’ equipment in Agkistro consists of a hydrogen “Power-to-Power” system made by an electrolyser, converting electricity into hydrogen (Power-to-Gas), and a fuel cell system, converting hydrogen stored in large quantities back to electricity (Gas-to-Power), both based on ENGIE EPS’ proprietary technology covered by more than 130 patents.

The system will benefit from the continuous availability of the renewable hydroelectric energy that allows to minimize the Power-to-Gas sizing, while covering peak load request and guaranteeing back up energy thanks to the 500 kWh hydrogen storage equivalent net energy. Commissioning and Site Acceptance Test have been completed successfully.

* * *

About ENGIE EPS

ENGIE EPS is an industrial player within the ENGIE group that develops technologies to revolutionize the paradigm shift in the global energy system towards renewable energy sources and electric mobility. Listed on Euronext Paris (EPS:FP), ENGIE EPS is listed in the CAC Mid & Small and the CAC All-Tradable financial indices. Its registered office is in Paris and conducts its research, development and manufacturing in Italy.

For more information: www.engie-eps.com

About ENGIE

Our Group is a global reference in low-carbon energy and services. In response to the urgency of climate change, our ambition is to become the world leader in the zero-carbon transition "as a service" for our customers, in particular global companies and local authorities. We rely on our key activities (renewable energy, gas, services) to offer competitive turnkey solutions.

With our 170,000 employees, our customers, partners and stakeholders, we are a community of Imaginative Builders, committed every day to more harmonious progress.

Turnover in 2019: EUR 60.1 billion. The Group is listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges (ENGI) and is represented in the main financial indices (CAC 40, DJ Euro Stoxx 50, Euronext 100, FTSE Eurotop 100, MSCI Europe) and non-financial indices (DJSI World, DJSI Europe and Euronext Vigeo Eiris - World 120, Eurozone 120, Europe 120, France 20, CAC 40 Governance).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201018005090/en/