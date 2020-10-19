 

KGI Asia selects Itiviti's multi-asset OMS solution to trade global markets

HONG KONG, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Itiviti, a leading technology, and service provider of electronic trading and connectivity solutions to financial institutions worldwide, today announced that KGI Asia (Hong Kong), one of the largest equity brokers in Hong Kong has selected Itiviti's multi-asset order management solution for high and low-touch trading.

Using Itiviti's multi-asset order management system, KGI Asia will be able to efficiently support its growing institutional, wealth management, and brokerage businesses. The new trading stack automates the firm's entire trading operations across Care and DMA customer flows, providing superior execution services on regional and international markets.

Trevor Lee, Director, Financial Market Services, KGI Asia, commented: "Implementing Itiviti's robust OMS solution represents a strategic move for us and we look forward to supporting new customer segments, from global clients seeking regional execution expertise, to local low-latency players seeking outstanding performance and speed from their brokers. As a proven solution leveraging an efficient infrastructure, Itiviti offers the performance, speed, and functionality we were looking for and aligns perfectly with our business growth plans in the region." 

Ofir Gefen, Head of Sales and Revenue, EMEA and APAC, Itiviti, commented: "We are delighted to have KGI Asia selects Itiviti flagship OMS; with advanced trading tools and reliable technology, Itiviti's fully hosted platform will enable KGI Asia to trade seamlessly across global markets. We are looking forward to a long lasting partnership with KGI and other firms in Asia, enabling them to seize opportunities faster."   

Itiviti's platform enables access to its extensive global community of buy-sides and sell-sides via the NYFIX network, coupled together with a best-in-class OMS, to ensure efficient client onboarding, fast and reliable execution, risk management, and low-latency routing to any execution venue or trading counterparty, while its post-trade stack allows STP, custom reporting to clients, and regulatory compliance.

Itiviti is exhibiting at the 18th Asia Pacific Trading Summit on October 20, 2020 at the JW Marriott, Hong Kong, showcasing its buy-side and sell-side solutions.

For further information, please contact:

Ofir Gefen, Head of Sales and Revenue, EMEA and APAC, Itiviti, Tel: +852 2167 1950, Email: ofir.gefen@itiviti.com

