 

DGAP-News Epigenomics AG hosts conference call on preliminary CMS reimbursement decision

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
19.10.2020, 08:30  |  56   |   |   

DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Epigenomics AG hosts conference call on preliminary CMS reimbursement decision

19.10.2020 / 08:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Epigenomics AG hosts conference call on preliminary CMS reimbursement decision

Berlin (Germany) and San Diego, CA (USA), October 19, 2020 - Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: ECX, OTCQX: EPGNY; the "Company") is appalled and vehemently disagrees with the negative, preliminary reimbursement proposal by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in connection with the National Coverage Determination (NCD) of Epi proColon published on Friday.

The company will hold a conference call for all interested parties on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 10:00am ET (4:00pm CET) to discuss the situation and answer questions. Please use the link in the Financial Calendar on the Epigenomics.com website to join the conference call.
 

About Epigenomics

Epigenomics is a molecular diagnostics company focused on blood-based detection of cancers using its proprietary DNA methylation biomarker technology. The company develops and commercializes diagnostic products across multiple cancer indications with high medical need. Epigenomics' lead product, Epi proColon(R), is a blood-based screening test for the detection of colorectal cancer. Epi proColon has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is currently marketed in the United States, Europe, and China and selected other countries. Epi proLung(R), a blood-based test for lung cancer detection, and HCCBloodTest, a blood-based test for liver cancer detection in cirrohtic patients, have received CE mark in Europe.

For more information, visit www.epigenomics.com.
 

Contact:
Company
Epigenomics AG, Geneststrasse 5, 10829 Berlin, Tel +49 (0) 30 24345 0, Fax +49 (0) 30 24345 555, E-Mail: contact@epigenomics.com

Investor Relations
IR.on AG, Frederic Hilke, Tel +49 221 9140 970, E-Mail: ir@epigenomics.com
 

Epigenomics legal disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Epigenomics AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Epigenomics AG to be materially different from any expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Epigenomics AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 


19.10.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Epigenomics AG
Geneststraße 5
10829 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 24345-0
Fax: +49 30 24345-555
E-mail: ir@epigenomics.com
Internet: www.epigenomics.com
ISIN: DE000A11QW50
WKN: A11QW5
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1141468

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1141468  19.10.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1141468&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetEpigenomics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG veranstaltet Telefonkonferenz anlässlich der vorläufigen ...
BMEX Gold Inc.: Konservatives Potenzial auf mehrere 100% Kursgewinn mit dieser noch günstigen Goldaktie!
DGAP-News: MorphoSys' Lizenzpartner Janssen erhält positive CHMP-Empfehlung zu Tremfya(R) (Guselkumab) für ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys' Licensee Janssen Receives CHMP Positive Opinion for Tremfya(R) (guselkumab) for ...
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Licenses its Non-Volatile Resistive RAM Technology to GLOBALFOUNDRIES for ...
DGAP-News: Software-Hersteller BSI nominiert neuen Verwaltungsrat
DGAP-News: Daldrup & Söhne AG erhält Auftrag zu Erkundungsbohrungen für Schachtanlage Asse II
DGAP-Adhoc: ad pepper media International N.V. beschließt Aktienrückkauf
DGAP-News: JUST - EVOTEC BIOLOGICS RECEIVES GRANT TO ENABLE AN ANTIBODY PRODUCT FOR THE PREVENTION OF COVID-19
DGAP-Adhoc: ad pepper media International N.V. adopts share buy-back resolution
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - TRADING UPDATE FOR THE ...
EQS-News: NeuroRx und Relief veröffentlichen Topline-Wirksamkeitsdaten von Patienten, die im ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
LOTTO24 AG: 62-jähriger Baden-Württemberger holt sich den Hauptgewinn bei der neuen Soziallotterie freiheit+
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services publish negative proposed NCD for Epi ...
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Fortschritte bei neuartigen Superkondensator-Materialien
niiio finance group AG: niiio finance group startet Deutschlands ersten Online-Shop mit Cloud-Software für das ...
EarthRenew Inc: Produktionsaufnahme im Frühjahr 2021 - Diese Aktie starte voll durch!
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Mitteilung über den Stabilisierungszeitraum (mid-stabilisation)
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - TRADING UPDATE FOR THE ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:15 Uhr
Marktkompass: GILEAD, ANT FINANCIAL & EPIGENOMICS | Ihr Börsenkompass am Morgen
08:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG veranstaltet Telefonkonferenz anlässlich der vorläufigen CMS-Erstattungsentscheidung (deutsch)
08:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG veranstaltet Telefonkonferenz anlässlich der vorläufigen CMS-Erstattungsentscheidung
17.10.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services veröffentlichen negativen NCD-Erstattungsvorschlag für Epi proColon (deutsch)
17.10.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services veröffentlichen negativen NCD-Erstattungsvorschlag für Epi proColon
17.10.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services publish negative proposed NCD for Epi proColon

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:17 Uhr
48.019
EPIGENOMICS N Helden