 

AFARAK GROUP PRODUCTION REPORT Q3 2020

07:30 London, 09:30 Helsinki, 19 October 2020 - Afarak Group Plc (“Afarak” or “the Company”) (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)

Production report Q3 2020

The overall Afarak Group production during the third quarter of 2020 reduced by 60.1% when compared to same quarter of prior year.

               
      Q3/2020 Q3/2019 Change FY 2019  
               
  Group production mt 40,766 102,219 -60.1 % 426,774  
           Mining mt 38,860 93,039 -58.2 % 357,557  
           Processing mt 1,906 9,180 -79.2 % 69,217  
  Speciality Alloys production mt 17,441 25,228 -30.9% 100,765  
           Mining mt 16,082 19,635 -18.1% 75,251  
           Processing mt 1,359 5,593 -75.7% 25,515  
  FerroAlloys production mt 23,325 76,991 -69.7% 326,008  
           Mining mt 22,778 73,404 -69.0% 282,306  
           Processing mt 547 3,587 -84.8% 43,702  
               

Mining

  • Afarak Group’s mining activity decreased by 58.2% during the third quarter of 2020 when compared to same period of prior year.
  • Reduced mining activity in the South African mines resulted in significant lower mining volumes.
  • Protection of our staff in the pandemic was our priority.
  • Low market prices and poor demand did not justify enhanced production.
  • Subsequently the volumes at the Turkish mines also decreased during the third quarter.

Processing

  • Processing volumes decreased in both segments by 79.2% during the third quarter of 2020 when compared to same period of the prior year.
  • Slow demand of low carbon ferrochrome resulted in lower production at EWW plant in Germany. The COVID-19 epidemic had a negative impact on the speciality market and as a result EWW plant had to increase the shutdown periods to manage stock levels.
  • Minor production activity recorded during the third quarter of 2020 at Mogale plants as a result of the business rescue process.

Helsinki, October 19, 2020

AFARAK GROUP PLC

Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:

Afarak Group Plc

Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com

Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com.

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Main media

www.afarak.com

Attachment


