Production report Q3 2020

The overall Afarak Group production during the third quarter of 2020 reduced by 60.1% when compared to same quarter of prior year.

Q3/2020 Q3/2019 Change FY 2019 Group production mt 40,766 102,219 -60.1 % 426,774 Mining mt 38,860 93,039 -58.2 % 357,557 Processing mt 1,906 9,180 -79.2 % 69,217 Speciality Alloys production mt 17,441 25,228 -30.9% 100,765 Mining mt 16,082 19,635 -18.1% 75,251 Processing mt 1,359 5,593 -75.7% 25,515 FerroAlloys production mt 23,325 76,991 -69.7% 326,008 Mining mt 22,778 73,404 -69.0% 282,306 Processing mt 547 3,587 -84.8% 43,702

Mining

Afarak Group’s mining activity decreased by 58.2% during the third quarter of 2020 when compared to same period of prior year.

Reduced mining activity in the South African mines resulted in significant lower mining volumes.

Protection of our staff in the pandemic was our priority.

Low market prices and poor demand did not justify enhanced production.

Subsequently the volumes at the Turkish mines also decreased during the third quarter.

Processing

Processing volumes decreased in both segments by 79.2% during the third quarter of 2020 when compared to same period of the prior year.

Slow demand of low carbon ferrochrome resulted in lower production at EWW plant in Germany. The COVID-19 epidemic had a negative impact on the speciality market and as a result EWW plant had to increase the shutdown periods to manage stock levels.

Minor production activity recorded during the third quarter of 2020 at Mogale plants as a result of the business rescue process.

Helsinki, October 19, 2020

AFARAK GROUP PLC

Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:

Afarak Group Plc

Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com

Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com .

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki

London Stock Exchange

Main media

www.afarak.com

Attachment