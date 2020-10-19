 

DGAP-Adhoc AURELIUS Equity Opportunities explores possibilities for setting up co-investment funds

Munich/Grünwald, October 19, 2020 - The Executive Board of AURELIUS Management SE, the general partner of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8), sees considerable opportunities for new acquisitions in the current market environment. In order to be able to better respond to these market opportunities, AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA is considering expanding its financing strategy and is exploring possibilities for setting up co-investment funds with which additional investor groups can be addressed under the umbrella of the AURELIUS Group. A decision on a concrete structure has not yet been taken.

 

 




Contact:
AURELIUS Group
Anke Banaschewski
Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 (89) 544799-0
Fax: +49 (89) 544799-55
E-Mail: investor@aureliusinvest.de

Language: English
EQS News ID: 1141469

 
