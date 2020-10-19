DGAP-Ad-hoc: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous AURELIUS Equity Opportunities explores possibilities for setting up co-investment funds 19-Oct-2020 / 08:41 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich/Grünwald, October 19, 2020 - The Executive Board of AURELIUS Management SE, the general partner of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8), sees considerable opportunities for new acquisitions in the current market environment. In order to be able to better respond to these market opportunities, AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA is considering expanding its financing strategy and is exploring possibilities for setting up co-investment funds with which additional investor groups can be addressed under the umbrella of the AURELIUS Group. A decision on a concrete structure has not yet been taken.

