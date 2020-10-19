DGAP-Adhoc AURELIUS Equity Opportunities explores possibilities for setting up co-investment funds
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities explores possibilities for setting up co-investment funds
Munich/Grünwald, October 19, 2020 - The Executive Board of AURELIUS Management SE, the general partner of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8), sees considerable opportunities for new acquisitions in the current market environment. In order to be able to better respond to these market opportunities, AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA is considering expanding its financing strategy and is exploring possibilities for setting up co-investment funds with which additional investor groups can be addressed under the umbrella of the AURELIUS Group. A decision on a concrete structure has not yet been taken.
Contact:
AURELIUS Group
Anke Banaschewski
Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 (89) 544799-0
Fax: +49 (89) 544799-55
E-Mail: investor@aureliusinvest.de
19-Oct-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA
|Ludwig-Ganghofer-Straße 6
|82031 Grünwald
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 544 799-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 544 799-55
|E-mail:
|info@aureliusinvest.de
|Internet:
|www.aureliusinvest.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JK2A8
|WKN:
|A0JK2A
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1141469
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1141469 19-Oct-2020 CET/CEST
|Diskussion: Aurelius- Einstiegssignal!
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare