 

Amsterdam UMC chooses Sectra for enterprise-wide radiology imaging

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has signed a seven-year contract with one of the largest healthcare providers in the Netherlands - Amsterdam UMC. Sectra will install its imaging solution throughout the radiology and nuclear medicine departments to boost reading and reporting efficiency and enhance collaboration across its two hospitals.

Amsterdam UMC is the result of a merger in 2018 of the Academic Medical Center (AMC) and the VU University Medical Center (VUmc). With Sectra's solution, the two hospitals will now also merge and consolidate their radiology and nuclear medicine IT systems into one. 

"VUmc already uses Sectra's solution and we are honored to be the selected vendor as the two hospitals move to a joint solution to facilitate more efficient collaboration and thereby further improve patient care," says Peter Osinga, Managing Director for Sectra Benelux. "Amsterdam UMC's enterprise imaging strategy is a great fit with ours. I look forward to utilizing our full platform to meet their future ambitions, for example, within AI where our vendor-neutral platform for AI applications can accelerate innovation at Amsterdam UMC."  

The radiologists will carry out both reading and reporting directly in the Sectra solution. As the native reporting module supports both rich and structured reporting, the radiologists will be able to perform reporting close to the images, giving a rich report back to the referring physician all without the need of switching applications.

The contract, signed in September, comprises radiology imaging, including nuclear medicine, and business analytics. The solution will handle approximately 350,000 examinations per year. 

The radiology solution purchased by Amsterdam UMC is part of Sectra's enterprise imaging offering, which provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular enterprise imaging solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Read more about Sectra's enterprise imaging solution and why Sectra PACS is ranked "Best in KLAS" for seven consecutive years at medical.sectra.com.

Experience Sectra's solution at RSNA 

Explore how the solution and latest innovations support radiologists in becoming more efficient and to accomplish more. Read RSNA highlights and book an online demo at medical.sectra.com/rsna.

About Sectra

Sectra assists hospitals throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. Thereby, Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society. The company was founded in 1978, has its head office in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and operates through partners worldwide. Sales in the 2019/2020 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,661 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit sectra.com.

