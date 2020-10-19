 

DGAP-Adhoc ad pepper media International N.V. adopts share buy-back resolution

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
19.10.2020, 08:51  |  77   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ad pepper media International N.V. / Key word(s): Share Buyback
ad pepper media International N.V. adopts share buy-back resolution

19-Oct-2020 / 08:51 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ad pepper media International N.V. adopts share buy-back resolution

Nuremberg, Amsterdam,19 October 2020 - With the approval of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of ad pepper media International N.V. ("ad pepper" or the "Company") resolved today, to partially use the share buy-back authorisation granted by the last ordinary Annual General Meeting. On 19 May 2020, the Annual General Meeting of ad pepper authorized the Company to repurchase shares in the Company's capital up to a maximum amount of 50 percent of the Company's issued share capital. Following the withdrawal of shares in August 2019, the issued share capital of ad pepper consists of 21,500,000 shares.

The Company intends, to acquire up to a maximum of 500,000 of its own shares in the period from 19 October 2020 to 19 November 2021 for a total maximum amount (excluding incidental acquisition costs) of up to EUR 2,250,000. The repurchased shares will be used exclusively in order to (i) meet the Company's obligations under the Company's stock option plans by way of transfer of the shares to option holders for the exercise of their option rights and/or (ii) reduce the capital of the Company.

The share buy-back will be carried out by a financial service institution acting independently from the Company. The financial service institution will purchase the shares on the open market through trading venue Xetra, operated by the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, and the share buy-back will comply with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ("Market Abuse Regulation") and with Articles 2 to 4 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures ("Delegated Regulation"). In accordance with the agreement with the Company, the financial service institution is obliged, to comply with the requirements of the safe harbour regulations of Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation in conjunction with the Delegated Regulation. The financial service institution will decide independently when to repurchase shares and on each occasion how many shares to acquire, subject to the Market Abuse Regulation and the Delegated Regulation. The Company will have no influence over these decisions.

All transactions will be announced in a form that meets the requirements of Article 5 paragraph 3 of the Market Abuse Regulation in conjunction with Article 2 paragraphs 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation no later than the end of the seventh trading day after execution. Details of the transactions will also be published on the Company's website.

Contact:
Dr. Jens Körner (CEO)
ad pepper media International N.V.
+49 (0) 911 929057-0
ir@adpepper.com
www.adpeppergroup.com

19-Oct-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: ad pepper media International N.V.
Frankenstrasse 150 C
90461 Nuremberg
Germany
Phone: +49 911 9290570
Fax: +49 911 929057-157
E-mail: ir@adpepper.com
Internet: www.adpeppergroup.com
ISIN: NL0000238145
WKN: 940883
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1141482

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1141482  19-Oct-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1141482&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet
Seite 1 von 2
Ad Pepper Media International Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG veranstaltet Telefonkonferenz anlässlich der vorläufigen ...
BMEX Gold Inc.: Konservatives Potenzial auf mehrere 100% Kursgewinn mit dieser noch günstigen Goldaktie!
DGAP-News: MorphoSys' Lizenzpartner Janssen erhält positive CHMP-Empfehlung zu Tremfya(R) (Guselkumab) für ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys' Licensee Janssen Receives CHMP Positive Opinion for Tremfya(R) (guselkumab) for ...
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Licenses its Non-Volatile Resistive RAM Technology to GLOBALFOUNDRIES for ...
DGAP-News: Software-Hersteller BSI nominiert neuen Verwaltungsrat
DGAP-News: Daldrup & Söhne AG erhält Auftrag zu Erkundungsbohrungen für Schachtanlage Asse II
DGAP-Adhoc: ad pepper media International N.V. beschließt Aktienrückkauf
DGAP-News: JUST - EVOTEC BIOLOGICS RECEIVES GRANT TO ENABLE AN ANTIBODY PRODUCT FOR THE PREVENTION OF COVID-19
DGAP-Adhoc: ad pepper media International N.V. adopts share buy-back resolution
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - TRADING UPDATE FOR THE ...
EQS-News: NeuroRx und Relief veröffentlichen Topline-Wirksamkeitsdaten von Patienten, die im ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
LOTTO24 AG: 62-jähriger Baden-Württemberger holt sich den Hauptgewinn bei der neuen Soziallotterie freiheit+
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services publish negative proposed NCD for Epi ...
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Fortschritte bei neuartigen Superkondensator-Materialien
niiio finance group AG: niiio finance group startet Deutschlands ersten Online-Shop mit Cloud-Software für das ...
EarthRenew Inc: Produktionsaufnahme im Frühjahr 2021 - Diese Aktie starte voll durch!
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Mitteilung über den Stabilisierungszeitraum (mid-stabilisation)
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - TRADING UPDATE FOR THE ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:51 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: ad pepper media International N.V. beschließt Aktienrückkauf (deutsch)
08:51 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: ad pepper media International N.V. beschließt Aktienrückkauf
16.10.20
ad pepper hebt Prognose für 2020 an - Gewinn erhöht
16.10.20
DGAP-Adhoc: ad pepper media International N.V. mit Umsatz- und Profitabilitätssprung im dritten Quartal; Erhöhung der Jahresprognose (deutsch)
16.10.20
DGAP-Adhoc: ad pepper media International N.V. mit Umsatz- und Profitabilitätssprung im dritten Quartal; Erhöhung der Jahresprognose
16.10.20
DGAP-Adhoc: ad pepper media International N.V. reports leap in third quarter revenue and profitability; upward adjustment of full-year forecast
01.10.20
Original-Research: ad pepper media int. N.V. (von Montega AG): Kaufen

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:00 Uhr
1.463
AD PEPPER MEDIA - 46% was ist da los??
20.03.20
8
ad pepper media International N.V.