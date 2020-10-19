 

DGAP-News IBU-tec advanced materials AG: IBU-tec to offer first own battery material for electric mobility and stationary energy storage from 2021

IBU-tec advanced materials AG: IBU-tec to offer first own battery material for electric mobility and stationary energy storage from 2021

IBU-tec to offer first own battery material for electric mobility and stationary energy storage from 2021

- IBU-tec's own product is specially manufactured for LFP battery cells

- With its own product, IBU-tec can take full advantage of growth potential in electro mobility and stationary energy storage

- Comprehensive expertise, outstanding technology platform, an excellent international track record and proven quality as success factors

- IBU-tec CEO Ulrich Weitz: "Milestone in our history of corporate development"

Weimar, October 19, 2020 - IBU-tec advanced materials AG ("IBU-tec", ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5) will launch its own product in the field of battery materials in the course of 2021. It is intended for deployment in LFP battery cells, which are mainly used for electro mobility and stationary energy storage. This is the first time IBU-tec is represented with its own product in the growth markets of the world. Previously, the company was only active as a service provider and contract manufacturer in this area. This was due to an international patent of another supplier expiring at the end of 2020 that had previously stood in the way of IBU-tec's own product range.

IBU-tec is basing its product (whose name has not yet been finalized) on many years of experience with battery materials for LFP cells, and its first-class technology platform in thermal process engineering. Furthermore, the company will be using its existing international sales network for distribution of the product. IBU-tec will be positioned in the market with the company's well-known high-quality standard in thermally processed powder materials for batteries. In electro mobility, this level of quality can be an important factor for the reach of battery-powered vehicles and has led to materials manufactured by IBU-tec being preferred to those of other suppliers. The battery materials "Made in Weimar", which were previously produced on behalf of third parties, already enjoy an excellent reputation among relevant international suppliers in the battery sector.

