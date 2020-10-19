Topas Therapeutics Appoints Klaus Martin, Ph.D. as Chief Executive Officer

Highly accomplished biotech executive with nearly two decades of industry leadership experience

Topas is advancing its pipeline based on its Topas Particle Conjugates technology platform, with lead program TPM203 in clinical development for treatment of pemphigus vulgaris and second program, TPM501, progressing towards clinic for treatment of celiac disease

Hamburg, 19 October 2020.

Topas Therapeutics GmbH (Topas), a Hamburg, Germany-based private platform company leveraging the natural immune tolerance induction capabilities of the liver, today announced the appointment of Klaus Martin, Ph.D., as Chief Executive Officer. Effective August 1, 2020, Dr. Martin replaced Timm Jessen, Ph.D., who resigned for personal reasons. Dr. Jessen will remain with Topas in a consulting capacity to ensure a smooth transition.

Dr. Martin joins Topas from Toronto-based Apobiologix, Apotex' biotechnology division, where he had served as President since 2018. During his tenure, he led the development, sales & marketing and operational organization and played a key role in Apobiologix' registrations, partnerships and in achieving a market leadership position. Prior to that, he was Chief Scientific Officer of Polpharma Biologics, the biologics arm of Polpharma S.A., where he set up the organization and managed all portfolio, licensing and late-stage development activities for biosimilar and innovative biologics. Previously, he worked at Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals, both in Germany and Austria, most recently serving as Global Head Business Development & Licensing (BD&L) and Portfolio Management where he drove the portfolio strategy and managed all licensing negotiations. While at Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals, he also served in global development management functions and during that time supported the registration of Sandoz's first three biosimilars in the U.S., Europe, Canada and Japan. Dr. Martin holds a Ph.D. in molecular genetics from Cambridge University and Darwin College, United Kingdom.