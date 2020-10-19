New fixed-rate bonds with interest-only option - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

19 October 2020



New fixed-rate bonds with interest-only option

Nykredit is opening a new 30Y fixed-rate 0.5% bond with an interest-only option up to 10 years and maturity in 2053.

Due to the recent price increases, the price of Nykredit’s 1% bond with an interest-only option is close to 100. Therefore, there is a possibility that the bond will become ineligible for loan offers.