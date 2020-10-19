 

GreenMobility A/S to issue new shares in a private placement targeting proceeds of DKK 50-75 million with indications for more than DKK 50 millions

Company Announcement no. 69 – 2020
Copenhagen, October 19th, 2020


The Board of Directors of GreenMobility A/S (”GreenMobility”) has decided to launch an offering of new shares at market price. The offering will be conducted by way of a private placement whereby GreenMobility will issue new shares with the aim of raising approximately DKK 50-75 million in gross proceeds (the “Private Placement”). The subscription price will be determined through an accelerated bookbuilding process with a basis in the latest closing price as at 16 October 2020, DKK 134.

GreenMobility has received indications for more than DKK 50 million from existing shareholders such as AkademikerPension (MP Pension) and Arbejdernes Landsbank and others, as well as new investors such as Lønmodtagernes Dyrtidsfond (LD) and international investor L7 Management and the Company’s Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors Tue Østergaard.

GreenMobility has achieved strong results, including operational profitability in Copenhagen as the first electric car sharing business. Today, the company operates in 6 cities across 3 countries, with several cities in the planning. GreenMobility operates on a strong and proven platform, including marketing campaign knowledge, operational optimization tools, risk management and a strong team. GreenMobility has proven the business to be scalable across countries and expects newly launched cities to become profitable faster than Copenhagen.

