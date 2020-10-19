 

Clarivate Announces Winner of the 2020 Eugene Garfield Award

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
19.10.2020, 09:24  |  69   |   |   

Dr. Giacomo Livan receives $25,000 USD for innovative proposal for new author-level metric inspired by sports analytics

LONDON, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, has today named Dr. Giacomo Livan, Department of Computer Science, University College London, U.K., as the recipient of the 2020 Eugene Garfield Award for Innovation in Citation Analysis.

Launched in 2017, this award recognizes early-career scientists who work on innovative approaches to citation analysis that improve how impact of scientific research is measured. This field of study, also known as scientometrics, was pioneered by Dr. Eugene Garfield, founder of the Institute for Scientific Information (ISI) at Clarivate.

 Dr. Giacomo Livan has been recognized for his research proposal to create a novel framework to quantify the academic impact of researchers relative to their specific circumstances, resulting in a novel author-level metric of academic impact named "citations above replacement". This project is directly inspired by modern sports analytics and aims to allow for fairer comparisons between researchers.

Dr. Giacomo Livan, University College London, said: "The sports approach which inspires me — first introduced systematically in baseball and popularised by the book and film Moneyball — leveled the playing field by allowing less rich teams to discover unnoticed players with high potential through sophisticated metrics and statistics. Modern academia shares several similarities with professional sports: It makes progress through teamwork, it is highly competitive, and it is stratified into multiple competitive levels. Yet the impact of academic researchers is too often quantified in absolute terms, rather than relative terms. If the contribution of a researcher could be quantified by comparing the researcher's performance to that of others in the same role and at the same competitive level, as it is in sports analytics, it would give a much more realistic view of their work and also reveal their potential impact in the research world."

Seite 1 von 2
Clarivate Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Labour Action at Candelaria
LG Innotek's high-efficiency ferrite, Advancing the Era of Ultra-Slim OLED TVs Under 2cm Thick
TIGA Research Reveals UK Video Games Industry Has Been Expanding At Fastest Rate Ever Recorded
KGI Asia selects Itiviti's multi-asset OMS solution to trade global markets
Global Razor Market Revenue to Reach $22.5 billion by 2030: P&S Intelligence
Launch of Pistoia Alliance Chemical Safety Library powered by new CAS platform facilitates ...
Clarivate Announces Winner of the 2020 Eugene Garfield Award
Zentiva Reinforces Its Presence In Greece To Better Serve Greek People
Amsterdam UMC chooses Sectra for enterprise-wide radiology imaging
Cloudbet Unveils Betting With Gold in Gaming World First
Titel
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Nintex Completes Acquisition of K2 Software, Inc.
PwC: Blockchain technologies could boost the global economy US$1.76 trillion by 2030 through raising ...
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Infosys Completes Acquisition of Product Design and Development Firm, Kaleidoscope Innovation
United Arab Emirates Accedes to Artemis Accords
Cision Releases Cision Connect, Empowering Communicators to Perform More Meaningful Media Outreach
Invitation to media and analyst briefing for Ericsson Q3 2020 report
DJI Unveils First Integrated Lidar Drone Solution And A Powerful Full-Frame Camera Payload For ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Oracle & Walmart Announce Tentative U.S. Government Approval
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.10.20
Clarivate Repeats Nobel Laureate Prediction Success: Five 'Citation Laureates' Awarded 2020 Nobel Honors for Physics, Chemistry and Economics
01.10.20
Clarivate to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 29, 2020
30.09.20
Clarivate versorgt mit Open Access Monitor Deutschland den gesamten DACH-Raum mit Web of Science-Daten
23.09.20
Clarivate Reveals 2020 Citation Laureates - Annual List of Researchers of Nobel Class