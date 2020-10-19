 

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market research published by P&S Intelligence, global razor market revenue is expected to increase from $18.0 billion to $22.5 billion from 2019 to 2030. The market is predicted to progress at a CAGR of 2.1% during 2020–2030. There are various types of razors available throughout the world — disposable razors, safety razors, straight razors, cartridge razors, and electric razors. Amongst these, the cartridge razors are expected to record the highest sales in the coming years, owing to the easily replaceable quality of the blades used in these products.

One of the major factors fuelling the surge in the demand for razors is the increasing focus on personal grooming across the world. Due to the rising influence of Western Culture, men in several countries around the world are increasingly becoming aware about their grooming and appearance, especially their beard and hairstyles. As a result, the footfall in the male-special spas and salons is rapidly increasing.

The other important factor pushing the demand for razors is the surging disposable income of the people throughout the world. In several countries, especially the developing nations around the world, the per capita income of the people has grown significantly over the last few years, owing to the sharp growth in the economy of these countries. This has increased the spending of people on personal grooming products such as razors, in many countries across the world.

Globally, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to observe the fastest growth in the usage of razor in the immediate future. This is mainly attributed to the fact that the APAC region is the most densely population region in the world and many countries in the region are observing rapid urbanization. In addition to this, the expenditure on personal care products is increasing rapidly in this region, which is in turn, boosting the sales of razors in the region.

