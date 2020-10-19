 

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S – Weekly report on share buy-back

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 75 - 19 OCTOBER 2020

On 19 August 2020, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 19 August 2020 up to and including no later than end-October 2020. For details please see announcement no. 21 of 19 August 2020.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 10 million (approximately DKK 63 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK)

 
Total, last announcement  

456,000 		 

96.95 		 

44,207,080
12/10/2020 8,000 104.58 836,640
13/10/2020 9,000 102.46 922,140
14/10/2020 9,000 101.40 912,600
15/10/2020 9,000 101.09 909,786
16/10/2020 9,000 100.97 908,730
Accumulated 500,000 97.39 48,696,976

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 19 August 2020, the total number of repurchased shares is 500,000 at a total amount of DKK 48,696,976.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 2,209,367 treasury shares, corresponding to 5.43%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 40,700,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 38,490,633.

Kind regards

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Klaus Nyborg

Chairman

For further information:
Klaus Nyborg, Chairman, tel.: +45 3315 0451
Anne-Louise Dam-Rasmussen, Head of Communications, tel.: +45 3273 0624

