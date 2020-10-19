Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S – Weekly report on share buy-back
ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 75 - 19 OCTOBER 2020
On 19 August 2020, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 19 August 2020 up to and including no later than end-October 2020. For details please see announcement no. 21 of 19 August 2020.
Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 10 million (approximately DKK 63 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|
Transaction value (DKK)
|Total, last announcement
|
456,000
|
96.95
|
44,207,080
|12/10/2020
|8,000
|104.58
|836,640
|13/10/2020
|9,000
|102.46
|922,140
|14/10/2020
|9,000
|101.40
|912,600
|15/10/2020
|9,000
|101.09
|909,786
|16/10/2020
|9,000
|100.97
|908,730
|Accumulated
|500,000
|97.39
|48,696,976
Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 19 August 2020, the total number of repurchased shares is 500,000 at a total amount of DKK 48,696,976.
With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 2,209,367 treasury shares, corresponding to 5.43%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 40,700,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 38,490,633.
Kind regards
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
Klaus Nyborg
Chairman
For further information:
Klaus Nyborg, Chairman, tel.: +45 3315 0451
Anne-Louise Dam-Rasmussen, Head of Communications, tel.: +45 3273 0624
Attachments
